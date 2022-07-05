Western companies struggle to leave Russia amid war

For foreign companies still deciding what to do with their idle Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin’s seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful wake-up call: go fast, or else…

Companies have struggled to find ways to exit the Russian market and limit the financial impact without putting employees at risk and, in some cases, leaving open the possibility of returning in the future.

When Western governments began imposing sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in late February, the chief executive of Finnish food company Paulig, Rolf Ladau, realized that the coffee roasting business was no longer viable.

Coffee was not on the sanctions lists, but it was almost impossible to get beans into Russia as transport companies stopped operating in the country and paying in rubles was getting more difficult.

Two weeks after the conflict, Ladau decided that the company would leave the country, and two months later he did what usually takes a year – find a suitable buyer for the assets and seal a deal. In May, Paulig sold its Russian business to Indian private investor Vikas Soi.

More than 1,000 Western companies have joined a corporate exodus from Russia – unprecedented in its scale and speed – as they struggle to comply with sanctions and amid threats of retaliation from the Kremlin.

More than 1,000 companies in the West have joined a corporate exodus from Russia, unprecedented in scale and speed, forced by sanctions and amid threats of retaliation by the Kremlin.

But Paulig was one of a relatively small number of companies that sold assets or turned over keys to local managers. A Reuters count shows that fewer than 40 companies, including McDonald’s, Société Générale and Renault, have announced deals.

The obstacles are enormous: confusion has loomed over what the Kremlin allows foreign companies to do; officials are nervous after the Russian government’s retaliatory threats; sanctions have limited the pool of buyers and there is little time to analyze them; sales prices were heavily discounted; and negotiations are taking place virtually because fear of reprisals makes visiting Russia in person too risky.

With Moscow preparing a new law due to take effect soon, allowing the government to take control of the local businesses of Western companies that decide to leave the country, the stakes are mounting.

“If you haven’t started the process or you still have doubts about it, it’s going to get more difficult,” Ladau told Reuters, speaking ahead of Putin’s foray into the Sakhalin oil and gas project.

“Russia has no interest in letting foreign companies easily exit the market.”

No Projects

Many Western companies have had problems trying to get out: Burger King stopped corporate support for its stores in Russia in March, but the fast-food chain’s roughly 800 stores are still open. Lawyers say part of the problem is the complexity of their joint venture-style franchise agreement.

UniCredit sold some assets through swaps, but had to expand the search for potential buyers to countries such as India, Turkey and China.

Four months later, there are few signs that the companies have found a plan to leave the country.

Renault sold its share of a profitable joint venture to the Russian state for a ruble; McDonald’s handed over 800 stores to a Siberian businessman for a token sum; both agreed to buy-back clauses.

SocGen sold its Rosbank unit to Interros Capital, a company linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

Many companies gave the keys to local administrators and almost all recorded heavy write-offs totaling tens of billions of dollars.

Experts say the new owners’ job will be difficult in an increasingly isolated Russia, with no access to Western goods, with the cost of everything from food to energy rising, and the economy plunging into recession.

Still, the exodus has provided a gain for companies and entrepreneurs in Russia and countries outside the sanctions, as they buy up valuable assets for a bargain.

no bankers

One aspect of the exodus highlights its unusual nature: the absence of bankers who would normally play a key role in business.

Sources say the banks walked away due to concerns about sanctions violations.

Instead, companies are relying on lawyers in Russia and international consultants with knowledge of the country to find and veto suitors — making sure they are legitimate, not on sanctions lists, and have financial credentials.

Privately owned Finnish food company Fazer signed a deal in early April, selling its bakery business to Moscow-based rival Kolomenskij Bakery and Confectionery Holding.

At first, Russia threatened to ban the departure of foreign listed companies. When Fazer asked for clarification, its local legal advisers said it could have been a mistake.

The rules can change at any time. “So everyone was in a big hurry,” said Sebastian Jagerhorn, head of legal affairs.

“Soon they (Russia) will retaliate, not just with gas exports but in other ways,” said a senior executive whose company is struggling to leave Russia.