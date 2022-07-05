What are earbuds headphones? Check out advantages in using the device | Headphones

Earbuds are simple, objective headphones. They can be a more comfortable option for users who have not adapted to in-ear models with silicone ear tips. The product can be found in wired and Bluetooth-connected versions. Brands such as Edifier, JBL, Samsung and Apple present audio accessory options in Brazil.

Next, the TechTudo explains the main characteristics of earbuds, their functionality, target audience and main differentials. Also check out which models can be purchased on national e-commerce.

Earbud headphones became known a few years ago for accompanying cell phones. The device is small, cheap and delivers simple sound quality, which may be lacking for the most demanding users. Its design is one of its main differentials, as the model is used in the external ear, unlike in-ear devices, which are allocated directly to the ear canal.

Earbud models are usually made of plastic and without many eye-catching visual details. These devices can be wired with a 3.5mm audio connection, USB-C or Apple’s Lightning standard. On the market, it is also possible to find options for earbuds that feature Bluetooth, which extends their use to other devices that do not have conventional audio connections.

Despite having simple sound quality, earbuds normally work like in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones and other options available on the market. The accessory makes it possible to listen to music and watch movies and series with ease. Another highlight is that most of the models available have a microphone, which allows you to answer calls on your cell phone or computer.

Earbud headphones are an option for users who have not adapted to in-ear models, which can cause ear discomfort depending on the consumer’s usage preference. As it is an easy-to-carry model, the device can accompany the user in their daily lives on public transport, in the practice of physical activities or even at home.

What is the difference between earbuds and in-ears

The main differentiator of earbuds when compared to in-ear models is the shape of fit in the user’s ear. While earbuds are used in the outer ear, the accessory in the in-ear version is positioned directly in the ear canal, in addition to containing silicone tips in different sizes.

Earbuds do not have ear tips or any other protection on the speakers. With this, however, the models can come out of the user’s ear more easily, especially during physical activities due to the greater movement of the body. In addition, the acoustics in the earbuds are different, as there is no sound isolation from external noises.

Anyone who wants to isolate the ambient sound while listening to their favorite playlist may not have a good experience using earbuds. On the other hand, depending on the lifestyle, the device can be useful for allowing the user to be aware of what is happening around them, a good option for those who like to listen to music while walking down the street.

Availability on the market

In national e-commerce, it is possible to find several models of earbuds at different prices. Some brands like Samsung, Apple, JBL and Edifier feature versions of the device that may please users.

Edifier’s W100T model is a true wireless entry-level earbud. The device stands out due to the Bluetooth 5.1 connection and also features IP54 protection against dust and water jets. With a 13mm speaker, the device ensures balanced sound and solid bass. The headphones’ battery lasts about 7 hours and you can get up to 28 hours of autonomy combined with the charging case. It is possible to purchase the model for from R$ 170 on Amazon.

The Wave 300TWS is the option presented by JBL that promises ergonomic design to ensure more comfort even for several hours of use in a row. With 12mm driver, the model also features JBL Deep Bass Sound technologies, Dual Connect, IPX2 rain resistance rating and smartphone voice assistant control with just one touch. The accessory promises 6 hours of autonomy and another 20 hours of charge in the case. It is possible to buy the headset with Bluetooth 5.2 connection for from R$ 423.

Another model with a Bluetooth connection available on the market is the Galaxy Buds Live, from Samsung. The model has an ergonomic design that promises a good fit in the ears and also has active noise cancellation, which makes it possible to make the user experience more immersive when listening to music outdoors. The battery promises 6 hours of continuous use and an additional 15 hours with the charging case. It is possible to buy the model of the South Korean brand for figures starting from R$ 380.

Apple has two earbuds options. The EarPods are the model that was part of the iPhone accessories until the end of 2020, when the apple decided to take the device out of the cell phone box and sell it separately. The model features a cable and promises a design defined according to the geometry of the ear, which can guarantee a better fit. You can buy EarPods with Lightning connector for as little as R$155.

Another option for Apple earbuds is the 3rd generation AirPods. The device with Bluetooth connection has a simple design and has a short stem, which has sensors for touch control. With IPX4 certification, the headset is sweat and water resistant, making it a good choice to use during physical activities.

3rd generation AirPods feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ. Its battery lasts up to 6 hours with just one charge and 24 hours of charging in the case. It is possible to purchase the model for R$ 1,619.

