What can I do to treat dry cough? – 07/05/2022

My daughter has a dry cough when she has the flu. What can I do to treat?

Before understanding the correct treatment, it is necessary to investigate to know what is really behind this dry cough. That’s because this symptom can be related to the flu or cold, but also to other conditions. Dry cough can come from an allergic condition, such as rhinitis or sinusitis, or asthma.

While you wait for the diagnosis, some measures can be effective to alleviate the symptom. First, focusing on good hydration and nasal washes with saline are essential. It is also important to inhale and avoid using a fan or air conditioning, which can dry out the airways.

It is also worth taking care with prevention, such as washing your hands frequently, avoiding very crowded places, staying healthy with good nutrition and hydration and always having a good night’s sleep.

flu versus cold

It is very important to know the difference between the flu and the cold. Although both are acute viral infections, they are caused by different agents and the clinical picture is also different. When we talk about the flu, the child usually has higher fever symptoms and, in addition to coughing and a runny nose, he is more depressed, not wanting to eat. In addition, the flu can lead to more frequent complications, such as sinusitis, and even pneumonia, whether viral or bacterial.

This picture is very different from a cold, in which the little one manages to have a normal life, a lower fever may even arise and there is no intense pain in the body like the flu. That’s why it’s important to seek the help of a specialist to arrive at the correct diagnosis and treatment.

Sources: Isadora Veloso Ferrazotorhinolaryngologist at the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), which is linked to the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaumpediatrician and neonatologist and member of the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics); Silvana Fahelpediatric hematologist and physician at Sabin Brasília.

