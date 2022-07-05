What is sucking money out of the purse?

A context full of uncertainties sets the tone of the financial market at the beginning of the semester. In Brazil and abroad. The historic losses of the American stock exchanges in recent months and not so much in the Brazilian one do not guarantee the recomposition of the indices, not least because the main vector for the decline of the shares is there and strengthened: the interest rate.

In Brazil, another rise of 0.25 or 0.50 percentage point in the Selic, today at 13.25%, is certain. In the US, until the end of the year, the base rate may double from the range of 1.50% and 1.75%. In Europe, the adjustment starts this month at 0.25 point and should be repeated in September.

This is the general scenario, but the macroeconomic perspective is at an inflection point, says Marco Freire, partner and multimarket manager at Kinea Investimentos – a manager with R$ 62.3 billion under management.

“We cannot confuse structural issues with economic cycles. They still exist and we are starting a downward cycle of the world economy. We will have an industrial recession and recessions lower prices”, says Freire, who warns of “the inflection point of concerns”.

Kinea estimates that US inflation, from 8.6% annualized through May, will be 3% to 3.5% six months from now and that the industrial recession will spread to other sectors.

“We will not necessarily have a global recession, but Vladimir Putin has checked Europe, which does not know how to get out of this position that implies running out of Russian gas”, says Freire. “Without a way out, European GDP could fall by 2% to 3% next year. We must also consider that it won the aid package sponsored by Joe Biden last year and with no prospect of renewal and that China has problems with Covid.”

For the manager, the dollar will remain strong abroad, the stock market will continue to decline and interest rates – still high in the second half of the year – will fall further on.

“In Brazil, investors will continue to move from stocks to fixed income, but I don’t think this movement should happen. Investors should take advantage of low stock prices and buy stocks. It is necessary to stop looking in the rearview mirror and start looking ahead”, says Freire, for whom Brazil will have moments of greater volatility with the polarized election without a fiscal anchor.

“Brazil gained from the rise in commodities, but it has already spent everything on fuel, electricity and telecommunication relief measures and, now in the approval phase in Congress, with the increase in Auxílio Brasil, new value of the Gas Valley and aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers”, he says. “We could have passed the election in a much better situation, but the boat is loose here. We are more fragile.”

André Kitahara, macro portfolio manager at AZ Quest, of Grupo Azimut, believes that inflation and the central bank’s crusade driving interest rates, the main factors that motivated the fall in stock markets, are there and will continue.

The fact that the Central Bank was a pioneer in promoting monetary tightening gives Brazil some advantage, but does not change the central scenario, says the economist at AZ Quest, which has R$20 billion under management.

“It all depends on inflation. The migration of investors from variable income to fixed income occurred because the real interest rate became attractive, but this was not always the case. In some time windows, interest has gone negative,” he says. “But the real gain of 6%, which we have today at NTN-B, can withstand some insults”, adds the manager, who does not see the possibility of the Brazilian economy registering good growth with an interest rate of this magnitude.

For AZ Quest, low growth and high interest rates are wind against the stock market. “We will also have the October election which adds volatility to the markets. And the sooner we have some visibility, especially regarding the next government’s fiscal policy, the better,” says Kitahara.

He chooses inflation as the main variable to be monitored by investors in Brazil and abroad. “The stock market is an asset class and the market has globalized too much. Therefore, we need to follow the main markets and not just the Brazilian”, he points out.

Luiz Sedrani, investment director at BV Asset, with R$ 49 billion under management, also mentions the majority elections in Brazil as a relevant variable to monitor and which is added to others with an unknown outcome, but which influence the markets.

“Will the Federal Reserve raise interest rates more? Will there be a recession? Will there be more lockdowns in China? How will the Chinese government deal with new waves of Covid? We have no answers,” she says.

Sedrani reminds the NeoFeed that the first semester was difficult for the markets, but he points out: “We knew from the beginning that higher interest rates could increase the value of the real, as it happened. But much more happened in that period. Commodities have gone to the moon, a war has erupted and the Fed is raising rates more than expected,” he says.

He cites that the (negative) performance of the stock markets was historic and came with an increase in interest rates, but that the economy has not yet slowed down. “We will therefore have to wait because the repercussions will come. And the American and global scenario will impact the flow of capital to Brazil and emerging markets and also the prices of commodities.”

Like his peers, Sedrani assesses that the Brazilian stock market is cheap, compared to the Selic rate above 13% and a real interest rate of 6%. And he warns that this market scenario is not sustainable. However, the manager of BV Asset does not see price correction at this time.

“In a more positive context, the stock market is light and may even go up fast, but the flow of funds will continue out of variable income due to the high interest rate”, he says. “And, moving forward in the electoral schedule, from August onwards, the candidates’ demonstrations will enter asset prices.”

Despite the prospect of greater volatility in share prices, Sedrani has a positive view of companies in Brazil. He points out that companies have low leverage, employment data is improving and the newly approved aid by the government and Congress should carry resources for consumption or debt repayment. “And this is positive for companies”, he evaluates.