What is the intention to vote for president in Paraná, according to IRG research

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula are pre-candidates for President of the Republic in the October elections of this year

Survey of the IRG Survey with voters in the state of Paraná, released this Monday (4), brings the president and pre-candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in front, with 45.8% of voting intentions. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) follows, with 32.6%, and Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6.1%.

See the full result below:

Search for president in Paraná

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 45.8%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 32.6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6.1%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2.8%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 1.5%

André Janones (Forward) – 0.9%

Felipe D’Avila (New) – 0.6%

Whites/null/none – 6.9%

Don’t know – 2.7%

Research methodology

IRG Pesquisa conducted 1,500 telephone interviews with voters in the state of Paraná between June 29 and July 3. The survey has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-06776/2022.

Why does the Gazeta publish election polls?

THE People’s Gazette for years, it has published all the polls of the intention to vote carried out by the main institutes of public opinion in the country. You can check the most recent surveys at this link.

Intent polls take a moment reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the People’s Gazette on election polls.

Having made these notes, the Gazette considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the outcome of the elections, are an information tool available to the reader, since the published results have the potential to influence decisions of parties, political leaders and even the moods of the financial market .