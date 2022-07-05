what to do if your flight has problems

Anyone flying to Europe in the coming weeks should be aware of a series of problems that the aviation sector in the region has been facing recently.

Due to the lack of employees and strikes this summer on the continent, flights have been canceled and, in one of the most critical moments, thousands of bags were stuck returning to their owners at Heathrow airport (London).

Although it seems like a localized problem, Brazilians are already reporting difficulties with flights to Europe and within the continent. In any case, in EU member countries, the rule is that airlines must make every effort to redirect passengers to their final destination at the earliest possible opportunity.

When faced with a problem, the passenger can assert his right by seeking companies, regulatory bodies or even the courts.

What are your rights?

In European Union countries, the valid regulation is 261/2004, which also provides rights in case of delay, cancellation or deferral at the time of boarding (overbooking).

In this link there is a step by step guide for passengers in Europe: https://europa.eu/youreurope/citizens/travel/passenger-rights/air/index_en.htm.

If the flight is in Brazil or to Brazil, you can check your rights and how to act from the Anac website: https://www.gov.br/anac/pt-br/assuntos/passageiros/atrasos-cancelamentos -preterition-and-material-assistance.

In Brazil

Passenger hit by Ryanair strike at Barcelona airport Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP delays

Occurs when a flight does not depart at the correct time, but it remains scheduled to take place

The passenger must be informed immediately of the cancellation or delay and be updated about the new departure time every 30 minutes. This information can be in writing if the passenger requests it;

In case of delays of more than one hour, passengers must have access to communication facilities, such as telephone calls, for example;

From two hours onwards, food should also be offered according to the schedule, which can be done through vouchers or a meal;

In case of delays of more than four hours, the right to accommodation is guaranteed in case of an overnight stay, in addition to round-trip transfer. If the passenger lives in the airport area, the company can only provide round-trip transportation to his/her home;

Also in case of delays of more than four hours, the passenger can still request the journey by another means of transport, such as train, for example, when this is possible;

If a subsequent connecting flight is missed and the cause for this is the responsibility of the air carrier, the passenger is entitled to be re-accommodated, or reimbursed (in whole or in part), or to travel by another means of transport if possible.

Cancellation

When the flight is canceled less than 72 hours before departure time, the passenger has the following rights:

Re-accommodation on another flight of the same company or another airline or be reimbursed in the amount paid by the ticket;

If the passenger arrives at the airport due to the airline’s failure to communicate the cancellation, he will still have the right to travel by another means of transport, if applicable.

Deferral on boarding

It occurs when the passenger is refused boarding by the airline due to lack of space on the plane (also called overbooking), for example. It does not apply if the passenger fails to comply with any rules on boarding, such as not complying with health regulations or lacking any documentation for the trip. In these situations, it is the traveller’s right to:

Receive the reason for the denial in writing by the air carrier;

Be re-accommodated on another flight, or reimbursed, or travel by another means of transport, if applicable;

Receive all material assistance according to the time of the boarding delay;

Immediately receive financial compensation in the amount of 500 SDR (Special Withdrawal Rights) in the case of an international flight, equivalent to R$ 3,654.49 at the current price, without prejudice to other rights;

Note: If the company looks for volunteers for another flight and the passenger accepts the exchange, the deferral of their boarding will not be configured

Baggage

If there is a problem with loss or damage, passengers have the following rights, among others:

The company has a period of up to 21 days to return the luggage to the address indicated by the passenger in case of international flights in case of loss. If the company does not meet the deadline, it must indemnify the passenger within a period of up to seven days;

If it is found that the luggage has been damaged or violated, the passenger must notify the company within seven days after disembarkation. The company will have a period of seven days to repair the damage (if possible), replace the damaged luggage with an equivalent one or indemnify the passenger in the event of violation;

The passenger has the right to be reimbursed for expenses incurred as a result of the loss of luggage when he was away from his home. For this, he must present proof of expenses, which may be limited according to the transport contract signed between the company and the customer.

in the European Union

Terminal 2 at London Heathrow Airport Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/ Regulation 261/2004 of the European Community applies to passengers departing from one of the countries that make up the European Union or to one of these nations. The choice of which compensation will be made is up to the passenger.

Delay

Delays are relative according to flight distance, origin and destination.

Delays are considered if take-off does not occur in two hours or more on flights up to 1,500 kilometers; three hours or more on flights within the European Union of more than 1,500 kilometers or other flights between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometers; finally, four hours for all other types of flight;

Passengers are entitled to meals and drinks and, if the flight is rescheduled for the next day, they will still be entitled to accommodation and transfers;

In addition, if the delay is longer than four hours, the passenger is entitled to a refund of the amount paid for the ticket.

Cancellation

The passenger can be reimbursed in full or in part for the segments not flown, for example;

If you prefer, the customer can be re-accommodated on another flight under equivalent conditions at a later time;

If the connecting flight is canceled and the trip no longer makes sense, the passenger can obtain a ticket to return to the point of departure;

Meals and drinks must be provided in proportion to the waiting time, in addition to providing the passenger with access to telephone calls and other communication facilities.

Denied boarding against your will (Preterition)

The passenger can be reimbursed in full or for the segments not flown;

If you prefer, the customer can be re-accommodated on another flight;

Material assistance must be provided, with the right to telephone calls, for example, in addition to hotel accommodation in case of an overnight stay;

If the passenger has his boarding postponed, he must be compensated with amounts between 250 and 600 euros, depending on the origin and destination, distance to be flown. This amount can be reduced by 50% if the passenger is relocated on other flights and the delay in relation to the arrival time does not exceed four hours, depending on the distance flown.

How to proceed?

Passengers at Ryanair check-in, Terminal 2, Barcelona El Prat Airport Image: Pau BARRENA / AFP When facing a problem with your flight, whether leaving Brazil or Europe, it is recommended to keep as much evidence as possible, such as expenses with food, accommodation, transport, among others. Photos and videos can help to prove any damage resulting from problems in the provision of air service.

In Brazil, passengers can directly contact the airlines if they feel they have been harmed. If you are not answered, you can still use the Procon of your state or the Consumidor.gov.br platform.

Outside Brazil, if you fall into any of the above situations, the passenger must look for the airline itself, either at the airport or through the official means of communication. If any of them refuses to comply with the contract, it is still possible to seek assistance from the regulatory bodies of each country where the flight takes place.

If the passenger still needs support, he can seek help from the Brazilian diplomatic corps at his destination to get around the problems. If you still feel wronged, you can take legal action.

Sources: Marco Antonio Araujo Jr., lawyer specializing in Consumer Law and Diffuse and Collective Rights, and Vitor Boaventura Xavier, lawyer specializing in Consumer Law and partner at Ernesto Tzirulnik Advocacia