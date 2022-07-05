What to expect from Eletrobras?

× Photo: Disclosure

On the 14th, the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3). Since then, its shares have appreciated by 15%, while the Ibovespa has dropped by 3% in the same period. But from now on, What can investors expect from Brazil’s largest energy company?

With 25% of the country’s power generation capacity and 40% of the country’s transmission lines, Eletrobras underwent a capitalization of R$ 33 billion. The main purpose of the process was to use the amount for the renewal of 22 concessions, which will now be able to trade energy in the free market – which should improve the company’s profitability. For these reasons, the largest company in the Brazilian electric sector was the highlight of the month of June among the shares of the Bovespa index.

Next steps

Now, the company has a pulverized control that counts with the participation of 3G, XP, Banco Clássico and international funds, among other participants that, jointly, appointed new members of the company’s Board of Directors.

With this new management, we expect executives to review financial statement disclosures. In the next quarterly result, we should be able to observe an increase in provisions and adjustments, which could negatively affect the balance sheet and the result in general.

At this first moment, this type of adjustment is common when there is a change of control of a certain company. Facts such as issues of termination of employment and revaluation of assets may impact the first balance sheets that will be released.

Another factor that will be interesting to observe in this first release is whether we will have changes in the societal structure. In the last release, the structure looked like this:

For the time being, the main change announced was in the nuclear energy arm, as is the case of Itaipu, which remained under public control. The changes can impact, in the short term, both the company’s results and the performance of the shares.

Nonetheless, for investors with a long-term focus, privatization processes of electric companies have brought great returns to investors. Perhaps the most famous example of the stock market is the current Engie, privatized in 1998, which delivered a return to shareholders of 21% per year, a level well above the Ibovespa, which had a return of 10% in the same period.

Conclusion

With Eletrobras’ decentralization process, in the first earnings releases, we can expect some non-recurring factors generated by the adjustments that the new management, now private, may make and that could worsen the company’s results.

Nonetheless, over a long-term horizon, the investment in similar operations brought an excellent return to shareholders who choose to allocate capital in privatization processes.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

Note: If you are interested in knowing how to choose the right assets to build a stock portfolio for life… discover this exclusive technique, created by a group of independent analysts at Inv, based on the investment philosophy of one of the greatest managers in the market , Pedro Cerize. More than a wallet, this technique, called Top Pix, can help you achieve FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE in any scenario. This is the kind of information that is off the radar of 99% of “ordinary investors”. Find out more by clicking here.

More news