What to expect from James Webb’s first color images?

The first color images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will go public on july 12. Until then, scientists had only advanced that the photographs would show the maximum capacity of the machinery, and would leave the earthlings with their mouths open. However, the targets of the “clicks” had not yet been informed.

At a press conference at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, USA, researchers gave extra hints of what we can expect from the first images. The number of images that will be published has not been confirmed, but we will have inside that first takes the deepest image ever taken of our universe.

The information was provided by Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA. “This is further than humanity has ever looked before, and we are just beginning to understand what Webb can do — and will do,” added the scientist.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, had access to the records, and also gave some spoilers of what we can expect. According to the researcher, the first spectrum of a exoplanet made by telescope. Such data point to the chemistry of the planet, which should help scientists study its rock formation.

This is just the beginning. Although the Webb mission was planned to last 10 years, the telescope has enough fuel to operate for 20 years. During this period, James Webb is expected to reveal images of the first galaxies and stars created in the universe, looking back up to 13.5 billion years.