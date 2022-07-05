What was the first website created?

The world’s first website was officially created on August 6, 1991 by Tim Berners-Lee, who is currently known as the Father of the World Wide Web (the famous acronym WWW). The site has been in existence for over 30 years and can still be visited today.

In this article we will talk a little about how this site was created, what was its importance and important events of the time that helped to shape the internet as we know it today.

Creation of the first website

The first website in history became known as The Project and was created by Tim Berners-Lee. He was British and born in 1955, with a degree in physics from Oxford.

It officially aired on August 6, 1991, and it shows pretty straightforward content. It basically emerged as a space with several links for quick access to both codes and documents and procedures to create other sites like it. That is, the first website in history was a tutorial on how to create websites.

Initially it was created to ensure quick access to this content for professionals at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN), which was where Tim worked at the time as a physicist.

Nowadays it is still possible to access the site and understand its simplicity. It’s like a simple HTML block, it doesn’t have any images or any kind of template or more dynamic features. Its content boils down to hyperlinks in words like table of contents, policies, FAQ, help, software products, bibliography, people, history, among others.

For those who want to take a look, the address is still available by clicking here. And the most interesting thing is that, for those who understand English, it is possible to make a project similar to his using Notepad in Windows, without having to have advanced knowledge in computing.

It is still possible to access the “Inspect element” option on the website or press F12 to access details about the formatting of the website.

The first website was created on the internet’s first server

Another very interesting curiosity is that this site was created on a computer that became the world’s first web server. And it was nothing less than a NeXTcube, a device that was manufactured by Next Computer, the company that was founded by Steve Jobs in 1985.

Although the computers of Steve Jobs’ company were not very popular at the time, the operating system used in them ended up marking an era, Match. It became widely used both for the ease it offered and for presenting a more friendly and beautiful graphical interface, called NEXTSTEP.

The Center of Computing History revealed that, to prevent someone from accidentally turning off the computer or when no one was using it, Tim even wrote a note written in red letters and the warning “This machine is a server. DO NOT TURN OFF”.

There was a project before the real Project

Tim Berners-Lee had worked at CERN before all of this, except that he was an independent contractor, meaning he wasn’t a permanent employee. It was at this time that he developed a small project that was based precisely on the concept of hypertext to facilitate data sharing.

Then, in the mid-1980s, he ended up putting this idea into practice with the ENQUIRE project. Its prototype had some similarities with the Web, but it would only be created even after almost 10 years, in 1989.

During that time, Tim worked for a computer company in England, until he returned to CERN, this time as a permanent employee. It was at this point that he resumed the old project and only needed to connect his idea with what the Web offered. According to a publication by the W3C, the main consortium that is responsible for the standardization of the Web, it revealed that:

“I just had to take the idea of ​​hypertext and connect it to the ideas of Transmission Control Protocol (NCP) and DNS (Domain Name System) and — ta-da! — came the World Wide Web”

From there this project became a website and continued to evolve over the years. Less than 2 years later, on April 30, 1993, CERN ended up releasing the source code of the World Wide Web, and this made the network even more modernized. In the following year, 1994, they already had 10 thousand servers and 10 million users, which only grew.

Today, there are millions of websites available on the internet. Recent studies indicate an approximate amount of 4.66 billion online users. There is still a prediction that by 2025, the internet will end up generating 436 exabytes of data per day.

WWW is different from internet

It’s worth noting that Tim Barners-Lee is known as the “Father of the Web”, but he didn’t invent the internet, and that still confuses some people. His great achievement was to create a mechanism that makes it easier for people to have access to what is available on the internet. In other words, the web and the internet are not the same thing.

The internet itself, the connection, was created from a project by the United States Department of Defense and took place in the late 1960s, that is, it had existed for a long time before the emergence of the first website.

Tim was important in this story because he made communication between users much easier, with the arrival of clickable links, something that is still widely used to have quick access to other addresses or documents. The first web browser appeared in 1994, Mosaic, created by Marc Anderson, which was also the first to be used on Windows.

Timeline

