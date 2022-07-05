‘What’s the rating for that?’

Interpreter of the character Zefa in the first version of “Pantanal”, Giovanna Gold made an outburst this Tuesday on Instagram, irritated by the news that she had a romance with Marcos Palmeira behind the scenes of the soap opera, in 1990.

In a video posted on Instagram, she was annoyed that she was currently being sought out by the press to talk about the affair she had with the actor, who played the pawn Tadeu, her romantic partner in the first version of the soap opera.

The actress herself has already admitted in some interviews that the two had a brief romance. Giovanna, however, regrets that this fact, and not her work as an actress, is attracting more media interest.

“Guys, how do you think I feel? I’m an actress, I’m a good actress, because I’m dedicated. I study my text, I spend my time, I study the gesture, the breath… to move. a romantic moment in 1990 with a romantic partner, passed. What a thing… Why do I have to rate this?. (…) It’s boring. My merit in 1990 was my performance”, she said, crying: “That’s called empathy. I’m really upset.”

Alexandre Frota rebuts Claudia Raia’s ‘gossip’ about him and Marisa Monte: ‘Passing the curve’

Andréa Sorvetão goes to Bolsonaro’s event in Rio with Conrado and extols: ‘We are a straight, Christian and traditional couple’

In the video, the 58-year-old actress still says she has suffered harassment in the past, without naming names.

“I’ve had other romantic partners. One stuck the tongue in my mouth. The other harassed me. Another one went to give me a ride from Niterói, I lived in Urca… he came by Linha Amarela, Barra… What for? I stayed there listening to mimimi. I wanted to play nice, because I’m not the fake cute, the old drool. I’m sincere, I’m sensitive…”.

Watch the actress’ rant below: