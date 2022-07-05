WhatsApp may finally let you hide when you’re online

WhatsApp works on a feature to allow hiding when the user is online. This is a privacy tool to prevent certain people from knowing when you currently have the app open.

This is one of the most requested features by the user, because sometimes people just want to take a peek at an important message. The problem with doing this is that all your contacts will be able to see the message “Online now”.

WhatsApp will have a tool to hide when you were last online (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

A screenshot shows the two new options tested by WhatsApp: “All” and “Same as last seen”. If you choose your contacts as released to see your last seen, then they will all be able to know when you have the program open. On the other hand, this implies that anyone excluded from your listing will not be able to find out.

Until then, the only way to use WhatsApp in stealth mode was to disable the “Last seen” feature, but this is extended to everyone. Restricting only certain people to see your status is a way to avoid stalkers or inconvenient people. Delete the unwanted one from your phone listing and it will no longer be able to know when you are connected.

Hidden Mode on WhatsApp

Offline mode exists in various messaging programs such as Messenger, Telegram, Discord, Teams and Slack. Today, it is already possible to hide the “Last Seen”, “Profile Pictures”, “Note” and “Status” feature, but the feature does not cover the message that warns you about being online.

The program automatically hides “last seen” for people the user has never chatted with before, as a way of preventing third-party apps from tracking their activity. The problem is that this was not repeated with the ones he had already interacted with — a response was enough for his presence to be displayed.

Although the screenshot was taken in WhatsApp beta for iOS, it is likely that Android, Desktop and web will also receive the improvement in the future. As it’s still in the development phase, there’s no way to know when testers will try it out, let alone if the addition will make it to the stable app.

Source: WABetaInfo