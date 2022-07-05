WhatsApp tests hiding ‘online’ status for all users

WhatsApp is developing a feature long awaited by users. the platform is testing new settings so that a person can hide the “online” status when the messenger is open.

According to the website WABetaInfo, you can determine who will see that you are using the app. The setting can have the same options for modalities such as “Last seen” and “Profile Photo”.

That is, WhatsApp should let the user choose whether “Everyone” or “Same as last seen” will see that he is online at a given time. Check out what the tool can look like below:

In practice, a person will be able to register that only their contacts will see the “Last seen” and use the same option for the online status.

The website recalls that in 2021, WhatsApp had already started to automatically hide the “last seen” for contacts that the user has never chatted with, in order to prevent third-party apps from monitoring the situation of users.

The novelty, which is still in development and has no official release date, will give more privacy. In addition, the possibility of hiding the online status will avoid charges for quick responses and even some people bothering you, since theoretically you have the app open.