WhatsApp tests hiding ‘online’ status for all users

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on WhatsApp tests hiding ‘online’ status for all users 2 Views

WhatsApp is developing a feature long awaited by users. the platform is testing new settings so that a person can hide the “online” status when the messenger is open.

According to the website WABetaInfo, you can determine who will see that you are using the app. The setting can have the same options for modalities such as “Last seen” and “Profile Photo”.

That is, WhatsApp should let the user choose whether “Everyone” or “Same as last seen” will see that he is online at a given time. Check out what the tool can look like below:

Whatsapp

In practice, a person will be able to register that only their contacts will see the “Last seen” and use the same option for the online status.

The website recalls that in 2021, WhatsApp had already started to automatically hide the “last seen” for contacts that the user has never chatted with, in order to prevent third-party apps from monitoring the situation of users.

The novelty, which is still in development and has no official release date, will give more privacy. In addition, the possibility of hiding the online status will avoid charges for quick responses and even some people bothering you, since theoretically you have the app open.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro released with bigger display, GPS, NFC and competitive price

In addition to presenting the Xiaomi 12S family, the Chinese manufacturer also took advantage of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved