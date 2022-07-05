When can I check the amounts receivable?

THE 2nd phase of consultation of forgotten money institutions through the Values ​​Receivable System from Central Bank (BC) continues without a start date. Initially expected for May 2, the operation had to be postponed due to a strike by the agency’s servers, which delayed the implementation of the tool.

In a statement on the matter, the BC informed that “consultations on the System of Values ​​Receivable (SVR) are temporarily suspended for improvement” and that a new date for the reopening of the system for the redemption of funds left behind in banks, including deceased peoplewill be announced shortly.

Billionaire amount still remains “forgotten”

The BC estimates that the total volume of forgotten money will reach R$ 8 billion. In the 1st phase, which ended in April, approximately R$ 4 billion was made available for consultation and redemption. However, larger amounts are expected in the second phase.

Of the total number of people who participated in the first stage, 2,516,990 individuals requested a refund via PIX, while 328,947 wanted to receive the institutions’ contact details.

On the opposite side, that of legal entities, 5,113 opted for the return of amounts receivable via PIX, while 1,059 wanted to receive the contract data to contact the institution.

A good part of the amounts originated in current or closed savings accounts with available balance. However, other origins, such as capital quotas and the apportionment of net surpluses of resources not sought after from closed consortia, were also part of this withdrawal phase.

Start of the 2nd phase of forgotten money in banks

Millions of Brazilians have been waiting since April 17 for a reformulation of the BC’s Values ​​to Receive system. Despite the postponement, some changes were announced that could make it even easier to consultation and redemption of forgotten money by Brazilians.

One of them includes not having to schedule an appointment. It is possible to request the withdrawal of the resource in the first consultation. In addition, new information will be passed on to the BC by the institutions. This means that even those who have already withdrawn funds in the 1st phase, or those who had no amounts receivable until then, will be able to consult the system again and check if they have forgotten money.