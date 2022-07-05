where to invest the R$ 55 million prize

Mega-Sena has accumulated again and can pay this Wednesday (6th) an estimated prize of R$ 55 million. How much would this fortune yield per month if invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

Jhon Wine, financial educator at Dsop, brings low-risk investment tips for new investors. The calculations consider the most recent interest and inflation.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate, that is, the Mega-Sena winner will receive a net amount of around R$55 million.

Savings earns BRL 363 thousand per month

The savings account is a darling among Brazilians, but investment experts reject it for its low return. The profitability of savings is currently 0.66% per month, according to an update made on Friday (1st) by the BC (Central Bank).

With that in mind, the Mega winner would have a monthly income of BRL 363,000 if they invested all the prize money.

Wine says that investors find other options for public and private bonds more attractive to their pocketbooks. In the case of Tesouro Direto, the maximum investment is limited to R$ 1 million per month per person.

Treasury and CDB: BRL 440 thousand and BRL 445.5 thousand per month

Wine recalls that public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic —today at 13.25%—, offers a yield of 0.8% per month. Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize guarantees a passive income of R$ 440 thousand every month.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) yields a little more: 0.81% per month. This investment option guarantees BRL 445,500 more within 30 days.

It is worth noting that both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date.

IPCA Treasury gives BRL 577,500 per month

The IPCA Treasury offers even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert. It is linked to the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 11.73% in the last 12 months.

This option is more recommended for investors who want to buy a house or a car, for example, in the somewhat distant future. The government puts options for sale with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

With a monthly yield of 1.05%, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2055 offers the Mega-Sena winner BRL 577.5 thousand every 30 days.

Wine says that the investor has to be aware and respect the expiration date to redeem the money, in order to avoid losses caused by the volatility of asset prices.