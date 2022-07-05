where to watch, schedule and lineups

Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo will face each other this Monday (4th), at Nabi Abi Chedid, at 8 pm, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The two teams are close in the table, both with 18 points. A victory soon means touching the classification zone to next year’s Libertadores.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Premiere and SporTV. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista (SP). The match starts at 20:00.

Escalations:

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Arthur, Sorriso and Alerrandro. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

Botafogo: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Victor Cuesta; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento. Technician: Luís Castro

embezzlement

Red Bull Bragantino does not have Ytalo, who is in the medical department, Emi Martinez, in transition, and Renan, who treats covid. Botafogo does not have defender Carli and midfielder Chay, suspended. In addition, Erison, Lucas Piazon, Barreto, Victor Sá, Rafael, Carlinhos and Gustavo Sauer are delivered to the medical department.

Arbitration:

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa / SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Latest results:

Red Bull Bragantino lost 4-2 to Athletico-PR, in the Brazilian Championship, while Botafogo was defeated 3-0 by América-MG, in the Copa do Brasil.