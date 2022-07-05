Who are reporters who got married

Journalists Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo got married in Rio de Janeiro last Saturday. The two are already known by those who follow TV Globo newspapers, after all, both are reporters for the station and gained prominence on television with their coverage. Furthermore, Pedro and Erick studied at the same college and have been together for about nine years.

Want to know more about the couple? splash tell you:

Who is Pedro Figueiredo?

“Biker Cat” steals the show in live broadcast by reporter Pedro Figueiredo for “RJ2” Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Pedro is 30 years old and has a degree in Journalism from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He joined TV Globo as an intern ten years ago and is now a reporter for the Rio de Janeiro section, appearing on regional and national news on the station. In 2017, he gained notoriety for covering a terrorist attack in Barcelona while on vacation with Erick in the Spanish city. The two signed the article about what happened.

“It’s another classic case of the reporter chased by the news,” William Bonner told Jornal Nacional. On the occasion, Pedro also made a live entry in Jornal Hoje.

The following year, the reporter returned to prominence on social media after an unusual situation. That’s because, while he was doing a live broadcast in the favela of Rocinha, a “biker cat” in sunglasses stole the show by passing behind him.

And it seems that fun situations “hound” Pedro. In 2019, he caught two young women struggling to hold an umbrella in the middle of a storm in Rio de Janeiro, an excerpt that soon became a meme on social media. Pedro, by the way, also gained prominence for his coverage of the floods in the city in 2019, spending hours under the heavy rain.

In 2020, the journalist’s work gained international recognition. A report on Alerj’s phantom employees, which he featured on the RJ2 regional news, was an Emmy finalist.

Who is Erick Rianelli?

TV Globo reporter Erick Rianelli Image: Playback/Instagram

Erick is 29 years old and also graduated in Journalism from UFRJ. He started working at Globo in 2013 as an intern and is now a reporter, appearing frequently in regional newspapers such as Bom dia Rio, RJ1 and RJ2, and national newspapers such as Jornal Nacional and Jornal da Globo.

The journalist also participated in important coverage of the station, such as elections, carnivals, the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, he became a subject after sending a romantic message to Pedro during Bom Dia, Rio. “Pedro is watching us, I already talked to him. Pedro Figueiredo, our colleague, reporter, my love, my husband. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day to us and to all the couples in love who are watching us”, said Eric.

The following year, however, the video of the declaration circulated again on the networks and was the target of homophobic attacks. The attacks became the subject of a report in Jornal Nacional and, on the occasion, William Bonner read a position from Rede Globo: “TV Globo shows solidarity with Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo, reaffirms its commitment to diversity and vehemently repudiates all forms of prejudice .”

Finally married!

Pedro and Erick met in 2013, even before they went backstage at TV Globo.

“A lot has happened since then… at least the wardrobe has completely changed”, wrote Pedro when recalling the first days of romance between the two.

In May 2018, they were married at the registry office and received congratulations from fellow channel members such as Mariana Gross and Mariano Boni, executive director of Central Globo de Jornalismo.

Last Saturday, they were married in a ceremony in Alto da Boa Vista, in Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by family and friends.

“Happy, in love, delighted. They always said that the wedding day would be magical. A lot of anxiety. No frustration. On the contrary, we exceeded every expectation placed. How many memories! How much happiness! Next to the ones we love the most! A day of love The marital status is now different: married”, they celebrated, in a publication on social networks.