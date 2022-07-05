Why Boca faces Corinthians today with a shirt without sponsorship

Unlike last week at Neo Química Arena, Boca Juniors will face Corinthians at 9:30 pm today (5) with a shirt without a sponsor.

The “clean” kit already debuted on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat to Banfield, and the reason for the change has to do with the end of sponsorship with Qatar Airlines in June. In force since May 2018, the contract earned the Buenos Aires club US$7 million (R$37.31 million) per season.

The absence of sponsors on the shirt is something unusual in Boca’s recent history.

The last time the club played without showing marks on the kit was 17 years ago, when it displayed an “X”, for “xeneize” (for the roots that link Boca to the Italian city of Genoa).

The shirt that will be on the field tonight at Bombonera has another historical allusion: it reproduces the uniform used in 1992, the year in which the team cut an 11-year fast without national titles.

The immaculate uniform generated much criticism in Buenos Aires. For Boca’s opposition, the absence of a sponsor means a bad management of the brand, in addition to the scarcity of the resource at a time of complicated economy in the country.

The directors say they are negotiating a new brand, which will still be on the shirt in this Libertadores in case of classification for the quarterfinals.