Why Patricia Poeta has her name in the Meeting

The premiere of the new “Encontro” raised a debate. Wouldn’t Manoel Soares be the show’s host? The program is named after Patrícia Poeta, who takes the place of Fátima Bernardes. The presenter was also not part of the “new mornings of Globo” TV campaign.

This was enough for the social network to be taken by comments questioning why Manoel is not treated in the same way as Patricia.

The answer is that Manoel Soares, in fact, is not considered a presenter of the “Encontro”, in the same way that happened in the ten years of Fátima Bernardes in which André Curvello, Marcos Veras, Felipe Andreoli, among others, were also not presenters. All of them were considered “co-hosts” and helped whoever ran the attraction.

According to Splash, despite the “dance of chairs” in its programming, which took Manoel Soares and Patrícia from “É de Casa” and changed the “Meeting” schedule, Globo did not change the format of the daily attraction. Therefore, the change in Globo’s board of directors was to put Patrícia in the place of Fátima, who also signed the program, and Manoel in the place of the assistant.

“To be by her side today giving all the support that is needed for the program is a great pride. I have great affection for her, we have many things in common, and I believe that this moment that we will build together will be beautiful”, said Manuel.