Will the Central Bank start charging for the use of the PIX?

Pix, an instant transfer system, is very successful and raises doubts among users about charging for its use.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

INSS is accused of spending several million with the deceased

Pix, since its launch in 2020, is increasingly consolidated as a transfer system. With the release of new tools, many people are wondering if the service will no longer be free.

The system has numerous benefits for Brazilians, such as increasing market competitiveness, encouraging electronic access, promoting financial inclusion, among others.

Another very important factor of Pix is ​​the non-limitation of the value of transfers, that is, transactions from R$ 0.01 can be carried out.

So far, there is no official disclosure regarding the charge for the service. The Central Bank even defends the idea that Pix will continue to follow the free proposal.

Launch of new functions

With the success of Pix, the Central Bank is studying the launch of new tools for the service. Some of them are:

Pix Guaranteed (release confirmed for 2023);

Payment by approach;

International coverage;

Automatic debit.

The instant transfer system also has two different modalities: Pix Saque and Pix Troco.

Pix Loot and Pix Exchange

The Central Bank announced, in November 2021, the arrival of two new features in the Pix system, Pix Troco and Pix Saque.

LATAM offers tickets from R$125.00. check out

In both cases, the offer of the service is the option of the establishment itself. The hours for the functions are also at the discretion of the place.

The maximum limit for transactions varies by time of day. It’s R$500 for the day and R$100 for the night (from 8pm to 6am).

Pix Withdrawal

Pix Saque offers any Pix customer the possibility of cash withdrawals in cash at locations that offer the service. These can be commercial points and ATM networks.

To make the withdrawal, just make a Pix, either from the QRCode, through the bank app, to the withdrawal agent.

Pix Change

Pix Troco is very similar. The difference is that it allows the customer to withdraw money in cash after making purchases in the establishments. The value of the purchase + withdrawal (change) is made.

According to BC data, the two utilities recorded more than 290,000 transactions between December 2021 and March 2022. This number represents 5% of Pix’s total operations.

Installment on Pix

The installment payment on Pix, although not made official by the Central Bank, is already offered by some institutions such as Santander, Mercado Pago and PicPay, to their customers.

For BC, this utility will be called Pix Garantido and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com