With different formats off the field, Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo live similar moments in the year

The game that will close the 15th round of Brazilian will mark the meeting of two teams that opted for the transformation into a club-company. RB Bragantino and Botafogo have adopted different models, which are in different stages, but live in similar moments in the year. Both oscillate in the field and continue in the search to reach bigger flights in the season.

IN AND OUT OF FIELD CHANGES

Over the last few years, the debate on the creation of club-companies has taken over Brazilian football. In mid-2019, the Austrian energy drink company (Red Bull) decided to enter the national market and acquire Bragantino. R$ 50 million were paid for the purchase of the associative club and all membership titles.

Since then, the company, which also operates in German and Austrian football, decided to bet on hiring young promises to be polished. With the long-term work of Maurício Barbieri, the team was a finalist for the 2020 Copa Sudamericana and showed that it also wants to be a protagonist in Brazil.

THE SAF LAW IN BRAZIL AND THE FIGURE OF THE ‘OWNER’

In 2021, the context was of an intense debate on the creation of Societies Anonymous of Football. It was then that the conversations gained legal contours, and Law No. 14,193/2021 was sanctioned. In it, clubs could become SAF and start to have instruments for capitalizing resources and public funding.

The establishment of the law brought a freshness to national football and an opening to the foreign market. With that, giant clubs like Cruzeiro and Botafogo, sunk in debt, modified their statutes and opened up the possibility of having the figure of “owners”.

The American John Textor, then, acquired 90% of SAF alvinegra and spent R$ 65 million in the first transfer window. The reflexes in the field have not yet happened, but faced with a choice that is still embryonic, the future tends to be glorious with promises of structural changes as well.

FIELD SIMILARITIES: OSCILLATION AND LONG-TERM WORK

On the field, Textor chose the name of Luís Castro to command the team on the field. With embezzlement and still gaps in the squad, the team is still far from ideal and skates through the season. However, the project is long term, and fans will have to be patient, something that usually doesn’t happen in Brazilian football.

This Monday, the two models met in the field. In the table, both have 18 points, six of Fluminense, currently in sixth place. With the end of the first round approaching, both teams are in similar moments. RB Bragantino was eliminated from the cups, while Botafogo suffered a heavy defeat to América-MG, and will have to reverse a score from 3 to 0.

In the field, the similarity is also in the commitment to long-term work. John Textor intends to give Luís Castro time and conditions to work. Something that Barbieri had, becoming one of the longest-serving coaches in Brazil (he took over on September 4, 2020).