Woman has surname changed to ‘slut’ on credit card and asks for compensation of R$ 50 thousand | Mato Grosso do Sul

A woman, who preferred not to be identified, had her surname changed to the name “slut” on her credit card. The 29-year-old victim filed a lawsuit for moral damages and seeks compensation of R$ 50,000 for the vexatious situation.

Upon receiving the correspondence, in Campo Grande, the woman said she was completely embarrassed. O g1 spoke with lawyer Ederson Lourenço, who represents the victim in the process.

“My client came to me right after she received the card. She told me she was at home with friends and had left the envelope the card was in to open after work. When she opened the paper, it read ‘slut’ on the card, she said she started to laugh, but then realized what had happened”, details the lawyer.

Lourenço detailed that the client had asked for the credit card and two days later the object arrived. So far, in the correspondence, the woman’s name was correct, the biggest surprise was when she opened it and saw the curse on the card.

The lawyer describes the case as “humiliating and vexatious”.

In a statement, C6 Bank, the bank that sent the card, said that it is monitoring the process and that it makes itself available to customers to “find out all cases”, but that it cannot provide information.

Read the position below:

“In compliance with the provisions of Complementary Law nº 105/2001, we cannot provide third parties with information on active and passive operations of banking services, under penalty of breach of bank secrecy. The information can only be provided directly to the consumer or in the form authorized in the mentioned law. We are available to customers to clarify doubts, solve any problem and investigate all cases”.