Workers will receive payment of FGTS profit in the second semester

Just like last year, the profits from the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) accumulated in 12 months are always distributed to workers in the second half of the year. With this, many are waiting for an official definition from the Trustee Board of the Fund, which is responsible for establishing the amount and official date of this payment. Check out more information about the payment of FGTS profit!

What do you mean by FGTS profit?

The FGTS profit is the income calculated based on the national interest rate for all workers who have FGTS accounts. Therefore, this is because the government uses the money for public works when the owner is not using it.

In this way, it is a dynamic similar to a loan or savings account within a private company. Therefore, the profit is actually a correction of interest paid to the worker who “lent” the money.

Who can withdraw this profit from the Guarantee Fund?

All workers who had a balance in the Fund until December 31, 2021, will receive the FGTS profit that will be prorated to the account as soon as the resources are released, including employees who made subsequent withdrawals.

With regard to withdrawals, it is only possible through traditional rules of money withdrawal, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness, purchase of property or government-authorized means (anniversary and extraordinary withdrawal).

When will this amount be distributed?

According to the pre-established law, this large FGTS profit cannot be transferred in full, in addition to having its transfer ratio previously determined by the Fund’s Board of Trustees.

The directors will only meet in August, when the percentage of the distribution, which is its value, will be announced. In addition, the deadline for Caixa Econômica Federal to deposit in the accounts is until August 31.