Workshop creates off-road Lamborghini Gallardo with Hilux chassis

A workshop located in Thailand that specializes in making replica Lamborghinis has created a very interesting vehicle. Focusing on the shapes of the Lamborghini Gallardo and Aventador, the venture used the Gallardo to make an off-road vehicle.

The model has the chassis of a Toyota Hilux with a Lexus engine mounted on its front. The Gallardo version that inspires the model is the LP560-4, introduced in 2012. Obviously the exterior proportions are not the most correct, despite the bodywork being very similar to that of the supercar.

In addition to this off-road, the site also works on other replicas using Lamborghinis exteriors with other chassis. Customers can also customize the engines, with a Gallardo replica on site powered by an Audi V6.

There’s also supercar-inspired furniture, with tables using Lamborghinis lines and a table and sofa set inspired by a Ferrari 488 GTB.

The off-road Gallardo is on sale for US$ 45,000 (R$ 238,000), with other models in the store hovering around US$ 60,000 (R$ 318,000).

Check out the creations:

