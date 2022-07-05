Workshop creates off-road Lamborghini Gallardo with Hilux chassis

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Workshop creates off-road Lamborghini Gallardo with Hilux chassis 1 Views

A workshop located in Thailand that specializes in making replica Lamborghinis has created a very interesting vehicle. Focusing on the shapes of the Lamborghini Gallardo and Aventador, the venture used the Gallardo to make an off-road vehicle.

The model has the chassis of a Toyota Hilux with a Lexus engine mounted on its front. The Gallardo version that inspires the model is the LP560-4, introduced in 2012. Obviously the exterior proportions are not the most correct, despite the bodywork being very similar to that of the supercar.

In addition to this off-road, the site also works on other replicas using Lamborghinis exteriors with other chassis. Customers can also customize the engines, with a Gallardo replica on site powered by an Audi V6.

There’s also supercar-inspired furniture, with tables using Lamborghinis lines and a table and sofa set inspired by a Ferrari 488 GTB.

The off-road Gallardo is on sale for US$ 45,000 (R$ 238,000), with other models in the store hovering around US$ 60,000 (R$ 318,000).

Check out the creations:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Family that sold everything to buy bitcoin lost more than BRL 5 million in 2022

Family that sold everything to buy bitcoin lost more than BRL 5 million in 2022. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved