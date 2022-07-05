Writers reveal which season 4 moments were improvised

Not everything was carefully planned.

The fourth season of Stranger Things was an absolute success, revealing many of the great mysteries surrounding the inverted world. But it was the small moments that drew tears and sighs from the audience. It turns out that, according to the screenwriters, many of these moments were improvised by the actors themselves.

The final episodes, which reached Netflix in early July, were written by the series creators themselves, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer. And in a special account of the twitterthe duo decided to reveal fun facts about this writing process, including moments that weren’t originally planned.

Among them is a scene between Dustin and Eddie, before the Vecna ​​hunt plan kicks in. As they prepare for the suicide mission, Eddie opens his heart and says “I love you man” for your young friend. The moment took everyone by surprise for its sincerity and was a spontaneous idea of Joseph Quinn.

the kiss between Hopper and Joyce, long-awaited by fans, was also not originally in the script. The inclusion was made by the actors themselves on the day of the recordings. Like the moment when Lucas asks for help to Ericawhen you are desperate trying to save Max.

After so many years feeling the emotions of these characters, it seems that the actors ended up understanding their way of thinking better than the creators of the series themselves. What did you think of the additions? Don’t forget to comment!

Stranger Things 4 is available at Netflix.

Read too: