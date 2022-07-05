Xbox has 23 first-party games announced for 2022, 2023, and beyond

If you need a visual guide to all the first-party games announced and coming to Xbox, here it is. The list was put together by Klobrille, an Xbox and Bethesda enthusiast, and received approval from Aaron Greenberg, the head of marketing for the green brand.
In total, there are 23 games announced for the future. Some will arrive in 2022, others in 2023. Most do not yet have an announced release date. The list also includes Deathloop and Ghostwire, which we know are temporary PlayStation exclusives (because the deal was already in place before Microsoft acquired Bethesda).
In response to the list, Aaron Greenberg said something to keep in mind: “There’s a lot more in development that isn’t on the list.” In other words, the list is not an exact representation of everything that will be released for Xbox in the near future, there is more on the way.
What is the first-party Xbox game you want to play the most?
Xbox first-party games for 2022
- The Dusk Falls | multiplayer interactive drama
- Grounded | survival and adventure
- Peniment | RPG
Xbox first-party games for 2023
- Redfall | action fps
- Forza Motorsport | driving and simulation
- Starfield | space fantasy RPG
- Minecraft Legends | action and strategy
- Ara: History Untold | Strategy
Xbox first-party games undated
- Deathloop (Xbox version) | Action and adventure FPS
- Ghostwire (Xbox version) | Action and adventure FPS
- Avowed | action RPG
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II | narrative adventure
- Contraband | Open world action
- Perfect Dark | action fps
- State of Decay 3 | survival and zombies
- Everwild | action and adventure
- The Outer Worlds 2 | space RPG
- Project Mara | experimental game
- Fable | Medieval fantasy RPG
- Indiana Jones | action and adventure
- Gears | Action and adventure TPS
- The Elder Scrolls VI | Medieval fantasy RPG
- New game from Kojima Productions | no gender announced