Xiaomi 12S Ultra is revealed with giant sensor for photos; see price | Cell

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was made official this Monday (04) after many leaks. Xiaomi’s high-end cell phone has the largest image sensor ever seen in a device of the brand: at 1 inch, it is able to “see” and better understand the world around it. The model has a suggested price from US$ 900 in China, which is around R$ 4,780. In addition to it, the conventional Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro were presented.

The Chinese company tries to deliver very high performance in a device that has everything to become the next “king of Android”, since its predecessor Mi 11 Ultra held the title for a certain period. In addition to the most basic model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, there are also 12GB/256GB versions for $970 and 12GB/512GB for $1,050.

There is no doubt that the highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra goes to the photographic technology, developed in partnership with Leica, which is famous for producing powerful lenses for various devices, including professional cameras.

Main 50 megapixel (f/1.9); Sony IMX989 sensor

48 megapixel ultra wide (f/2.2); Sony IMX586 sensor

48 megapixel telephoto lens with 5.2x zoom; Sony IMX586 sensor

For now, the strength of the smartphone’s front camera is not known.

In addition, the new Xiaomi phone promises high performance in the most varied everyday tasks. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the latest from Qualcomm, which operates in conjunction with RAM memory in the LPDDR5 standard, also the most advanced at the moment.

The smartphone has a 6.73-inch OLED screen, with a resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz, an indication that it can please gamers on duty. The display achieves peak brightness of 1,500 nits, making it easy to read in bright sunlight.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 4,860 mAh battery. Fast charging reaches 67W when wired and 50W when wireless. The model is also capable of wireless reverse charging when it supplies other devices with energy.

Like other smartphones from 2022, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra runs Android 12 and Xiaomi’s own MIUI 13 interface.

