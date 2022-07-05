Xiaomi 12S Ultra range is announced with Leica lenses

This Monday (4th) the Xiaomi launched the line Xiaomi 12S, which is made up of 3 smartphones. We are talking about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S and 12S Pro. The highlight, of course, is the Ultra version. The Chinese giant partnered with the renowned Leica brand and invested heavily to bring a good set of cameras to its most powerful smartphone. Let’s take a closer look at each of the smartphones.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Starting with the most powerful smartphone of the trio, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra arrives with a 6.73-inch screen, AMOLED panel, 2K resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz. This guarantees a device with a good quality screen, deep blacks, more intense colors and a lot of fluidity in animations and screen changes.

Inside, Xiaomi has brought a set of cutting-edge hardware. The device comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, manufactured with a 4-nanometer lithography process. The RAM memory varies between 8 GB and 12 GB and the internal storage options vary between 256 GB and 512 GB, both UFS 3.1.

Still regarding the hardware of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Chinese giant has placed a 3D cooling system. According to the company, it simulates the “veins of a tree leaf”. All this to promote better cooling of the set.

The battery has a capacity of 4,860 mAh with 67W fast charging support. In addition, the cell phone has 2 chips to help with battery management. The first chip is the Surge P1, which protects the battery from overcharging. The second chip is the Surge G1, which optimizes power management, increasing lifespan and decreasing power consumption by at least 30% over the previous generation processor.

cutting-edge photographic set

Now let’s talk about the cameras of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. As mentioned at the beginning of the article, for this launch Xiaomi has partnered with Leica. No wonder the rear camera module is huge, circular in shape. The frame is made of aluminum and with a 23K gold ring. All this to show that this is really a premium product.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s main sensor has 50 megapixels of resolution. The secondary sensor works with a 49-megapixel ultrawide lens. Finally, the third sensor uses a 120x zoom lens in the periscope pattern and with a resolution of 48 megapixels. It is worth remembering that all lenses are manufactured by Leica, which prioritizes the quality of its products.

In addition, the Chinese giant is unveiling the new 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor on its top of the range. This is the largest photo sensor used in smartphones. In case you didn’t know, the bigger the camera sensor, the more light it can capture and, consequently, the more image information the camera captures. The IMX989 sensor was specifically designed to elevate the quality of photos on smartphones.

Finally, Leica has included 4 color presets in the camera software for photography enthusiasts. So, if you like to shoot, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a good smartphone choice.

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro

O Xiaomi 12S It’s the simplest smartphone in this series. It features a 6.28-inch screen with an AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The battery has a slightly smaller capacity at 4,500 mAh and supports 67W fast charging.

The photographic set is also slightly inferior to the Ultra model, but it also consists of 3 lenses. The main sensor is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707. The secondary lens has 13 megapixels and the third has only 5 megapixels.

Finally, the Xiaomi 12S Pro brings a 6.73-inch screen with AMOLED panel and 2K resolution. The refresh rate is also variable and up to 120 Hz. The battery is 4,600mAh with 120W fast charging support. Curious that the Pro version has a faster loading than the Ultra version.

prices

As you can imagine, Xiaomi’s new phones are going to be very expensive. The company explained that in the current scenario it is increasingly difficult to make a top-of-the-line cell phone at an affordable price.

Well, the Xiaomi 12S in its most basic version will cost 3999 yuan (about R$ 3,180 in direct conversion). The most powerful version, with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, will cost 5199 yuan (about R$4,150).

Xiaomi 12S Pro prices range from 4699 yuan (BRL 3,740) to 5899 yuan (BRL 4,700). Finally, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will cost 5999 yuan in the most basic version (R$4,800) and 6999 yuan in the most powerful version (R$5,570).

The devices will be sold primarily in China. We still don’t know when or if they will be officially marketed in Brazil.