Xiaomi Band 7 Pro released with bigger display, GPS, NFC and competitive price

In addition to presenting the Xiaomi 12S family, the Chinese manufacturer also took advantage of today’s event to launch the new Xiaomi Band 7 Pro. This device brings a great evolution in the field of design and ends up leaving aside the look of a simple bracelet.
That’s because we have format rectangular with 1.64-inch display which has a brightness of 450 nits and a density of 326 ppi, and a big novelty this year is the presence of Always On Display mode.
Plus, we have aluminum construction and interchangeable silicone wristbands in up to six colors.
The manufacturer also highlights the presence of more than 180 customizable dials that can be accessed through the proprietary application.
When it comes to fitness tracking, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro supports up to 117 exercises, 14 of which are auto-detected.
That is, the bracelet will be able to identify when the user starts walking, running or even cycling.
Other important highlights are the presence of GPS, 5 ATM water resistance certification and NFC for approximation payments.
The new Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is capable of monitoring the heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and also the user’s sleep.
Finally, the autonomy is 12 days, and a charge of just five minutes guarantees up to eight hours of typical use.
Initially announced in China, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro can now be purchased on the manufacturer’s official website.
The starting price is 379 Yuan, around R$300 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
What did you think of the new Xiaomi Band 7 Pro? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.