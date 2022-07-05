Xiaomi Band 7 Pro released with bigger display, GPS, NFC and competitive price

In addition to presenting the Xiaomi 12S family, the Chinese manufacturer also took advantage of today’s event to launch the new Xiaomi Band 7 Pro. This device brings a great evolution in the field of design and ends up leaving aside the look of a simple bracelet.

That’s because we have format rectangular with 1.64-inch display which has a brightness of 450 nits and a density of 326 ppi, and a big novelty this year is the presence of Always On Display mode.

Plus, we have aluminum construction and interchangeable silicone wristbands in up to six colors.