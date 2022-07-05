Xiaomi launches 12S family with the promise of having the best camera on Android – 04/07/2022

The manufacturer Xiaomi launched this Monday (4) three new cell phones aimed at the top of the market: Xiaomi 12S, 12S for and 12S Ultra.

The top of the line in the new series inaugurates a partnership between the Chinese manufacturer and Leicaa company known for its long history of producing professional cameras and photographic lenses.

For now, the devices will be sold in China. Xiaomi did not mention the arrival of the devices to the international market.

Under the hood — which is very reminiscent of a mirrorless camera, by the way — are Qualcomm’s latest-generation processor, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

what’s new

The partnership between Xiaomi and Leica makes it very clear that the Chinese manufacturer’s objective is to enter the market with cell phones for professional photographers – until then very dominated by Apple.

In this case, the smartphone competes not only with its usual competitors, but also with the camera market, in which it is very common for a professional to have his “travel camera”, or backup camera, in order to make a good photo. without having your main equipment.

According to Engadget, the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, stated that Xiaomi participated in the development of the chip used for photographs in the 12S Ultra, the Sony IMX989, covering half of the US$ 15 million needed to produce it. The component may be used in other competitor models in the future.

With new camera technology, consumers can, for example, switch between photographic styles by choosing:

“ Leica Authentic Look”, for natural photos with three-dimensional depth.

Look”, for natural photos with three-dimensional depth. “ Leica vibrant Look”, which includes the entry of Xiaomi in the vibration, leaving the image more authentic.

ANDyou can also add the watermark of the Leica at the bottom of your Photos, location coordinates and timestamp.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

It is a large model with a screen measuring 6.73 inches (17 cm) with Amoled technology, present in most smartphones on the current market.

The resolution reaches 2K, and the refresh rate is variable. This means that the display is able to adapt as needed to show more fluid animations: it goes from 1 Hz at 120 Hz automatically, which helps balance energy consumption.

The model’s main camera is capable of taking photos with 50.3 megapixels (MP) resolution. It debuts the Sony sensor IMX989which is 1 inch (2.54 cm), which promises the best photosensitivity readout on the market to date.

The main set also works with a 48 MP lens and another periscopic (to allow greater zoom) of 48 MP. The zoom range is up to 120x. The selfie one is 32 MP.

These cameras are capable of recording and playing Dolby Vision videos HDR (up until 4K The 60fps).

Xiaomi 12S Ultra battery is 4,860 mAhwith the possibility of fast wired charging from 67Wwireless from 50W and the reverse (when it is used to recharge another device) of 10W.

The model has the camera system Leica that covers the three rear cameras, in lens models Summicron ranging from 1:1.9 to 4.1 aperture, which corresponds to greater light input and, therefore, more sharpness in the images. The lenses also have a zoom range of 13 to 120 mm and are aspherical, to correct chromatic aberrations. Finally, they promise a more efficient and intelligent Image Signal Processor (ISP).

Xiaomi 12S Pro

already the Xiaomi 12S Pro is smaller, comes with a 6.7-inch screen, has display AMOLED with resolution 2K (3200x1440p) and rate of 120 Hz for better energy consumption. The rear camera module has three 50 MP sensors, one for the lens ultrawide and one for the telephoto lens with the new Sony sensor IMX707.

The Pro’s battery is 4,600 mAh and offers fast charging of 120 Wgoing from 0% to 100% in just 18 minutes, but does not offer reverse charging of 10W. Wireless charging is 50 W of potency.

Xiaomi 12S

Lastly, the Xiaomi 12S is more basic, has the same camera as the 12S Pro and the same charging capabilities as the 12S Ultra, but a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery. Its screen is 6.28 inches, with a display rate of 120Hz – perfect for those who don’t like big cell phones.

The promise is that this, as well as all the devices of this new line, have a performance of 10% more in graphics and 33% in energy efficiency compared to models that use the same processor, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. All three models also contain MIU13 — Xiaomi’s version for Android 12 system.