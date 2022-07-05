Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7 Pro with bigger screen and battery for 12 days

This Monday (4th), the Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the new smart bracelet Mi Band 7 Pro. The Chinese brand launched the new wearable device, for now, only for consumers in China.

The new model is equipped with 1.64″ AMOLED screenpixel density of 326 ppi and 280x456p resolution. The updates represent significant improvements over the regular Mi Band 7, released with a 1.47″ screen and a resolution of 192 x 490px.

The new wristband screen also offers ambient light sensor to automatically increase or decrease screen brightness. In addition, Mi Band 7 Pro also offers Always On Display feature and around 180 dials to offer different styles to consumers.

Band colors available on the new Mi Band 7 Pro.Source: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro



Xiaomi has also made available different colors of bracelets for users, as well as two leather versions based on the artists Van Gogh and Monet. The new device also offers 5ATM water resistance and GPS — that is, it is possible to swim peacefully in the pool with the device on your wrist.

Users can choose up to 117 exercise modes and, among them, running courses, moderate-intensity interval training, aerobic resistance training and more — the device will even offer digital badges to users when they reach certain levels.

A promotion in China offers consumers a discount during the first few days of sale.Source: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro launches with a 235 mAh battery and is available in China for 400 yuan (about R$ 317 at the current price) — the battery is capable of lasting for up to 12 days of regular use or 6 days of intense use . So far, the company has not announced a global launch of the bracelet.