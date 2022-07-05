Xiaomi on offer: phones, tablets and bracelets with up to 48% off on Amazon

Raju Singh 2 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Xiaomi on offer: phones, tablets and bracelets with up to 48% off on Amazon 0 Views


Xiaomi on offer: phones, tablets and bracelets with up to 48% off on Amazon

Image: Unsplash/Playback

This week, Amazon is offering discounts on several Xiaomi devices — including smartphones, tablets and smart bracelets. Discounts are up to 48%. However, it is always worth remembering: prices can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these offers.

Check out the Xiaomi devices on offer:

Smart Mi Band 6

Xiaomi offers

At the time of writing this article, the smart bracelet is coming out with a 48% discount, and can be purchased for R$ 208. The product has a 1.56-inch Amoled screen, battery life of up to 14 days in normal use and resistance up to 50 meters of water.

Learn more about the product:

Smart Mi Band 6

XIAOMI 7622 Smart Bracelet Mi Band 6

BRL 208

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The product is coming out with 5% off and has more than 110 physical activity modes, in addition to sleep quality tracking, oxygen monitoring and heart rate 24 hours a day. In the offer, the Xiaomi bracelet costs R$ 287.30.

Learn more about the product:

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro, 1.4 inch full AMOLED screen, 110+ f…

BRL 288

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Currently, this is the best-selling device on Amazon in the “Mobile Phones and Smartphones” category. The phone has 6GB memory, 128GB storage and 5000mAh battery. The 6.43-inch Amoled screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate, which provides more fluidity for videos and games. The product is selling for R$1,350, a 17% discount.

Learn more about the product:

Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Graphite Gray 6GB Ram 128GB Rom

BRL 1,345

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5

With an 11-inch screen (2560 x 1600 pixels resolution), the tablet has 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of memory and runs on the Snapdragon 860 chip. The product is 27% cheaper, at R$2,548.

Learn more about the product:

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet, Wi-Fi Screen 11″ 8MP OS 11, 128GB+6GB – Gray

BRL 2,534

To see other Xiaomi-branded cell phones, tablets and smart bracelets on offer, visit the Amazon page via this link: https://amzn.to/3yEqFKg

Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp tests hiding ‘online’ status for all users

WhatsApp is developing a feature long awaited by users. the platform is testing new settings …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved