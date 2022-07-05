Young man who had nose, mouth and ear bleeds is discharged after surgery in SP and awaits diagnosis | More health

The teenager who had bleeding from the nose, mouth and ears was discharged from her third hospitalization this year at Hospital Santa Casa de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The patient underwent surgery in the last week to remove the “adenoid glands” – located in the upper part of the throat, behind the nose. The family claimed on Tuesday (5th) that there has been no sign of blood since then.

In a note, the health unit points out that the medical release was granted last Saturday (2). The young woman is already at home and will now be accompanied by an otolaryngologist. “The patient had no bleeding points at the time of discharge”, she adds.

After the surgery, the hospital informed the g1 that the procedure was performed because the glands of the teenagers were enlarged. However, she added that it was not possible to say whether this was the cause of the bleeding. The material removed was sent for biopsy.

Until a new update on the case, the family will continue in search of a diagnosis of the problem, which would have started in 2019. surgery is a plus.

We are more relieved. Now we can go home and have a life. We spent almost two months doing nothing, just in the hospital — Maria Ocilene Soares, mother of the young woman who was bleeding

The family alleges that the young woman has been suffering from nose, mouth and ear bleeds since April 2019. According to the mother, chest or head pains preceded the episodes. Maria Ocilene also emphasizes that the occurrences did not respect a logic, since intervals of up to three months were identified by the family between one case and another.

Also according to the teenager’s mother, the family was mobilized since the first bleeding, however, even after several visits to other health units, no diagnosis was given.

This year, the young woman underwent three hospitalizations. The first took place between May 20 and April 3, the second between June 8 and 15, and the third between June 26 and July 2.

