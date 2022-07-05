Young woman goes viral on the web when she tells that she met her boyfriend after being direct on the social network: ‘Does it mean that you want to get me?’ | Goiás

Professor Mariana Carvalho Abdala, 26, went viral on the web when she told that she met her boyfriend, economist Bruno Castro Lira, 29, after being direct in a message on a social network. In a post, the woman from Goiás showed the beginning of their conversation. At the time, she said that, even without knowing each other, the boy placed her in a selected group for “best friends” and posted a photo. There, she commented:
“Me being in your ‘best friends’ without knowing you means you want to get me?”, wrote the young woman.
In response to her, Bruno wrote: “Exactly”.
After the first conversation, which was on a Wednesday in November last year, everything happened very quickly. The two arranged to meet the following Friday, in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia, where the young woman lived and, a week later, they started dating.
“We had matched on an app, but we had never talked. Until one day he posted a picture on his ‘best friends’ and I was there. I always thought he was cute and decided to send him a message. We started talking and set up a date,” he said.
About three weeks after the first exchange of messages, the couple began to live together in Goiânia and have already booked until the wedding date, which should take place in July 2023, at Cristo Redentor, in Rio de Janeiro, the city where the boy has family.
“The official marriage proposal hasn’t happened yet, but we said ‘let’s get married’, we’ve already booked a date at Christ the Redeemer and we’ve even hired a ceremonial,” he said.
After starting to live together, the two even adopted a puppy, which was named Carbonara – the first dish Mariana cooked for her boyfriend. The couple even got a tattoo together. (see photos below).
After sharing the story on social media, Mariana said she was surprised by the repercussions. On Twitter, her post already had a reach of 5 million people, about 123 thousand likes and more than 8 thousand retweets until early this Monday afternoon (4).
“I did not expect this repercussion. I posted it and out of nowhere it started to go viral,” she said.
The teacher also posted the story on TikTok. On the video platform, it reached more than 1,600 views. She believes the post went viral because people were impressed with how the relationship started and how quickly it all happened.
“To this day I stop to look at our relationship and think ‘I can’t believe it happened’. Many people criticized and said ‘ah, it doesn’t last a month’. But we also have a lot of positive comments. I’ve always dreamed of having a relationship like I have with Bruno, he’s a prince,” she said.
