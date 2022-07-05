Zé Felipe’s mother regrets after stinging Pabllo Vittar: “My heart is super distressed”; watch

Poliana Rocha, mother of singer Zé Felipe, went public to apologize to Pabllo Vittar. On Sunday (3), the influencer caused controversy by insinuating that the singer would have “admiration or envy” of Virginia Fonseca’s husband.

It all started after Pabllo spoke about the difference in treatment that Youtube gave to one of his songs, “Bandida”, and the new hit by Zé Felipe, entitled “Bandido”. At the time, the Maranhão had to censor part of the song’s title using an asterisk. “Zé Felipe just released a song called ‘Bandido’. The music is cool, but YouTube didn’t restrict it. It says ‘Bandido’ there, with all the letters. I just get really sad when I see this discrepancy. Since YouTube guidelines are the same for everyone, why is it always like this for me?“, questioned the artist on Saturday (2).

Through the stories, Poliana then decided to give her opinion on the speech. When asked what she thought of the review, she revealed: “Out of admiration or envy, someone will always have something to say about you. In either case, keep making your plans happen while they talk.“.

After the backlash, however, Leonardo’s wife recanted. “I’m super heartbroken, so I’m passing by“, confessed Poliana. “I think I missed a lot of text interpretation on my part when I ended up answering, and people interpreted it another way too“, he pointed out, adding that he felt bad about the unfolding of the case.

Then she apologized: “I am here, humbly, to apologize, to say that my intention is never to offend anyone, especially a person I like like Pabllo Vittar“. “I like her songs, I like her way of being, I like who she really is. I’m here to apologize and say that we are all prone to mistakes and we are constantly evolving and constantly learning.“, reflected the journalist. Finally, Poliana reiterated: “Who was offended by my answer, I’m sorry, but that was not my intention“.

See the rant: