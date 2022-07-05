Zelenskiy says Ukraine talks with Turkey, UN on grain

Ukraine is holding talks with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) to ensure grain exports from Ukrainian ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

“Actually, talks are taking place right now with Turkey and the UN (and) our representatives who are responsible for the security of grain leaving our ports,” Zelenskiy told a news conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

“It’s very important for someone to guarantee the safety of ships for this or that country, with the exception of Russia, which we don’t trust. So we need safety for those ships that will come here to load food.”

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was working “directly” with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the matter and that the organization was “playing a leading role, not a moderator”.

Reports have suggested in recent weeks that such talks would soon be held in Turkey.

Ukraine, one of the world’s top grain exporters, accuses Russia of blocking the movement of its ships, and Zelenskiy said 22 million tonnes of grain were at a standstill at the moment, with a new crop of around 60 million tonnes still expected. for this year.

Russia denies blocking any grain shipments and says Ukraine is to blame for the lack of movement at its ports.

Ukraine has also accused Russia of stealing grain from its warehouses and taking it out of the country — whether to Russian-occupied areas, to Russia itself or to other countries.

A Turkish official said on Monday that Turkey had stopped a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast and was investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was transporting stolen grain.