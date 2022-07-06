26 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Tuesday (5)

This Tuesday afternoon (5) makes room for another list of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Check out the deals of the day and download a new app on your Android phone without spending anything.

Today’s list is full, but without tools to increase your productivity on a daily basis. On the other hand, games and icon packs came in a good variety, ideal for those looking for a new hobby or looking to give their mobile home screen a new look.

To add the program to your Google account, just tap the “Install” button. This will make the software your property, which will allow you to download it on any logged in device and as many times as you like — you can erase and reinstall it again. In parentheses is the original price you would pay if it weren’t free.

Games

  • Scalak (R$ 1.89) – Puzzle

  • iLinear – Dessine ta ligne (R$ 4.09) – Puzzle

  • Zenge (R$ 1.89) – Puzzle

  • DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-gathering game!) ($4.99) – RPG

  • Cooking Kawaii: Kitchen (R$5.49) – Casual

  • Pixel Blade M VIP (R$9.99) – Action

  • Heroes Infinity Premium (R$1.39) – RPG

  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival ($4.99) – Action

  • Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action

  • Stickman Warriors Super Heroes ($1.99) – Action

  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($4.99) – RPG

  • League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action

  • League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

  • Last Day Survival – Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon ($0.99) – Action

  • Trojan War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (R$4.99) – Action

  • Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG ($3.79) – RPG

  • ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP (R$4.99) – RPG

  • Galaxy Attack (R$ 1.99) – Action

icon packs

