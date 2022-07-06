26 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Tuesday (5)

This Tuesday afternoon (5) makes room for another list of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Check out the deals of the day and download a new app on your Android phone without spending anything.

Today’s list is full, but without tools to increase your productivity on a daily basis. On the other hand, games and icon packs came in a good variety, ideal for those looking for a new hobby or looking to give their mobile home screen a new look.

To add the program to your Google account, just tap the “Install” button. This will make the software your property, which will allow you to download it on any logged in device and as many times as you like — you can erase and reinstall it again. In parentheses is the original price you would pay if it weren’t free.

Games

Scalak (R$ 1.89) – Puzzle

iLinear – Dessine ta ligne (R$ 4.09) – Puzzle

Zenge (R$ 1.89) – Puzzle

DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-gathering game!) ($4.99) – RPG

Cooking Kawaii: Kitchen (R$5.49) – Casual

Pixel Blade M VIP (R$9.99) – Action

Heroes Infinity Premium (R$1.39) – RPG

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival ($4.99) – Action

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action

Stickman Warriors Super Heroes ($1.99) – Action

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($4.99) – RPG

League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action

League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

Last Day Survival – Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon ($0.99) – Action

Trojan War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (R$4.99) – Action

Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG ($3.79) – RPG

ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP (R$4.99) – RPG

Galaxy Attack (R$ 1.99) – Action

icon packs