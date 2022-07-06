5 sweets that people with diabetes can eat and don’t know

The biggest challenge for those who discover they have diabetes is to change all food permanently and permanently. The first thing that goes through a diabetic’s mind is that he will never be able to eat all kinds of sweets again. The truth is that with a lot of moderation and a good dose of common sense, some sweets can eventually be part of the diet.

Why can’t people with diabetes eat sugar?

Diabetes is a disease caused by the insufficiency or malabsorption of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. This causes an increase in blood glucose that can trigger other problems such as cardiovascular, kidney, eye, among others.

Many people believe that because they are diagnosed with the disease, they are doomed to not eat more sugar for the rest of their lives. But the truth is that a person with diabetes can eat sugar and carbohydrate-based foods with specialized nutritional guidance and in small amounts.

It is worth remembering that sugar intake is allowed in moderation, however, too much consumption causes a lack of control in the glucose level, causing hyperglycemia.

5 sweets that people with diabetes can eat

1 – Fruit ice cream

Consumption of ice cream can be included, however, the list of ingredients on the label should be observed and water-based options should be preferred. Creamy ice cream options are not a safe alternative, because they have hydrogenated fat in the composition. Hydrogenated fat increases the risk of damage to the arteries, the heart, as well as harming those who have diabetes.

2 – Cake with fruit jelly

A substitute for those who love cream cakes and whipped cream, which is high in fat, can be the fruit jelly cake recipe without sugar and made with wholemeal flour, as it can be consumed in moderation.

3 – Dark chocolate

Who said people with diabetes can’t eat chocolate? Options with 60, 70 and 90% are the best for those who cannot eat sugar freely. But even if they contain little sugar, it’s not worth exaggerating.

4 – Fruit candy with cheese

A good example of fruit jam with cheese is the sugar-free guava paste with white cheese, which provides vitamins and prevents blood glucose spikes.

5 – Cocoa mousse with avocado

A delicious alternative made with 5 tablespoons of avocado, 5 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 4 tablespoons of powdered sweetener and another tablespoon of chia. Just mix all the ingredients and put it in the fridge. Undoubtedly a healthy and acceptable option for those with diabetes.