50 Best reveals part of the 2022 list of the 100 best restaurants in the world – Paladar

Chef Luiz Filipe Souza’s Evvai restaurant, which made its debut on the expanded list of the 50 Best Photo: Amanda Perobelli / ESTADAO
To warm up the atmosphere until the official list of 50 best restaurants in the worldthe organization of 50 Best released this Tuesday, 5th, the ranking of restaurants between the 51st and 100th places. There are four Brazilians present in the expanded list: the SUNby Alex Atala, the evvaiby Luiz Filipe Souza, who makes his debut on the list, the carioca lasaiby Rafael Costa e Silva, and the Maniby Helena Rizzo, which appear, in that order, in the 53rd, 67th and 78th and 96th positions.
The great expectation is that the oteque, by chef Alberto Landgraf, is on the list of the 50 best, since last year it was in the 67th position. Another highlight is Evvai, by chef Luiz Filipe Souza, which made its debut on the expanded list in 67th place. “It’s something gigantic, which I wouldn’t even dream of. It’s inevitable to look back so far, after such hard and difficult years, having dealt and still dealing with the adversities of the pandemic, receiving such news becomes even greater”, celebrates the chef. .
The most important gastronomy awards in the world will be held in London on the 18th of this month. The capital of the United Kingdom was chosen after the cancellation of the ceremony in Moscow, Russia, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Regarding the 2019 list, two Brazilians moved up. Last year, DOM was in 61st position, this year it was 53rd. Lasai rose from 85th to 67th position. Maní had left the list last year and returned this year in 96th position. In the 2021 ranking, A Casa do Porco, by chefs Jefferson and Janaina Rueda, was the best-placed Brazilian restaurant: 17th among the 50 best restaurants in the world.
Check out the 51 – 100 list:
51. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico
52. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
53. DOM, São Paulo, Brazil
54. Lyle’s, London, UK
55. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
56. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa
57. Trèsind Studio, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
58. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris, France
59. Sazenka, Tokyo, Japan
60. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico
61. La Grenouillere, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France
62. Ernst, Berlin, Germany
63. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York, United States
64. Fu He Hui, Shanghai, China
65. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand
66. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand
67. Evvai, São Paulo, Brazil
68. Kjolle, Lima, Peru
69. Cosme, New York, United States
70. Zen, Singapore
71. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea
72. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, United States
73. Kol, London, United Kingdom
74. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, United States
75. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok, Thailand
76. Neighborhood, Hong Kong, China
77. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris, France
78. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
79. Estela, New York, United States
80. AM for Alexandre Mazzia, Marseille, France
81. Brat, London, UK
82. Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan
83. El Chato, Bogotá, Colombia
84. Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne, Australia
85. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok, Thailand
86. Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey
87. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
88. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina,
89. Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City, Mexico
90. Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa
91. Oriole, Chicago, United States
92. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
93. Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp, Belgium
94. Burnt Ends, Singapore
95. Meta, Singapore
96. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
97. Benu, San Francisco, United States
98. Tantris, Munich, Germany
99. Flocons de Sel, Megeve, France
100. Wing, Hong Kong, China