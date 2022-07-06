50 Best reveals part of the 2022 list of the 100 best restaurants in the world – Paladar

Chef Luiz Filipe Souza’s Evvai restaurant, which made its debut on the expanded list of the 50 Best Photo: Amanda Perobelli / ESTADAO

To warm up the atmosphere until the official list of 50 best restaurants in the worldthe organization of 50 Best released this Tuesday, 5th, the ranking of restaurants between the 51st and 100th places. There are four Brazilians present in the expanded list: the SUNby Alex Atala, the evvaiby Luiz Filipe Souza, who makes his debut on the list, the carioca lasaiby Rafael Costa e Silva, and the Maniby Helena Rizzo, which appear, in that order, in the 53rd, 67th and 78th and 96th positions.

The great expectation is that the oteque, by chef Alberto Landgraf, is on the list of the 50 best, since last year it was in the 67th position. Another highlight is Evvai, by chef Luiz Filipe Souza, which made its debut on the expanded list in 67th place. “It’s something gigantic, which I wouldn’t even dream of. It’s inevitable to look back so far, after such hard and difficult years, having dealt and still dealing with the adversities of the pandemic, receiving such news becomes even greater”, celebrates the chef. .

The most important gastronomy awards in the world will be held in London on the 18th of this month. The capital of the United Kingdom was chosen after the cancellation of the ceremony in Moscow, Russia, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Regarding the 2019 list, two Brazilians moved up. Last year, DOM was in 61st position, this year it was 53rd. Lasai rose from 85th to 67th position. Maní had left the list last year and returned this year in 96th position. In the 2021 ranking, A Casa do Porco, by chefs Jefferson and Janaina Rueda, was the best-placed Brazilian restaurant: 17th among the 50 best restaurants in the world.

Check out the 51 – 100 list:

51. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico

52. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico

53. DOM, São Paulo, Brazil

54. Lyle’s, London, UK

55. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

56. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa

57. Trèsind Studio, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

58. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris, France

59. Sazenka, Tokyo, Japan

60. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico

61. La Grenouillere, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France

62. Ernst, Berlin, Germany

63. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York, United States

64. Fu He Hui, Shanghai, China

65. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

66. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

67. Evvai, São Paulo, Brazil

68. Kjolle, Lima, Peru

69. Cosme, New York, United States

70. Zen, Singapore

71. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

72. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, United States

73. Kol, London, United Kingdom

74. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, United States

75. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok, Thailand

76. Neighborhood, Hong Kong, China

77. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris, France

78. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

79. Estela, New York, United States

80. AM for Alexandre Mazzia, Marseille, France

81. Brat, London, UK

82. Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan

83. El Chato, Bogotá, Colombia

84. Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne, Australia

85. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok, Thailand

86. Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey

87. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

88. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina,

89. Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City, Mexico

90. Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa

91. Oriole, Chicago, United States

92. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

93. Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp, Belgium

94. Burnt Ends, Singapore

95. Meta, Singapore

96. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil

97. Benu, San Francisco, United States

98. Tantris, Munich, Germany

99. Flocons de Sel, Megeve, France

100. Wing, Hong Kong, China