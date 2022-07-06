5G arrives tomorrow in Brazil. Check what changes

The fifth generation of mobile internet will be activated in Brazil and Brasília will be the first city contemplated

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Next Wednesday (6), the fifth generation of mobile internet – 5G – will be activated in Brazil. Thus, Brasília will be the first city in the country to be contemplated with the technology. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the next capitals to receive 5G will be: São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa. However, the date has not yet been set.

Although it arrives in Brasília tomorrow, not all users will be able to access 5G at this first moment.

Will everyone have access to 5G?

Also according to Anatel, the functionality will be available in 80% of the capital, especially in Plano Piloto. However, the technology will only work on newer devices, from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, among others. In total, 67 smartphones that support 5G were approved by the agency.

Only devices released in the last 12 months support 5G. On Anatel’s website, the complete list of cell phone models in which the technology will work can be consulted.

At first, the forecast is that 5G will be offered in the current plans of operators, free of charge. The companies authorized to use 5G are Claro, TIM and Vivo.

When will 5G arrive in other cities?

Initially, it was planned that until July 31, all capitals would have access to 5G. However, due to logistical difficulties for importing equipment, the deadline was changed to September 29. According to Anatel, Brasília required a smaller number of devices than other cities.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

What are the benefits of 5G?

According to the specialist, Alfredo Freitas, interviewed by g1, the internet speed can increase up to 10 times with 5G, when compared to 4G.

Technology can bring several benefits to education, telemedicine, and make the city more “smart”, with communication between cars, for example.

As much as the new technology is coming to Brazil, 4G will not be extinct, as there are hundreds of thousands of cell phones that work with this technology.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Fit Ztudio / Shutterstock.com