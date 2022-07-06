5G in Brazil: Vivo, Tim and Claro activate their networks on Wednesday; what to use?

Operators Vivo, Claro and TIM – leaders in the telecommunications sector in the country – will activate their fifth-generation (5G) mobile internet networks in the 3.5 Ghz band tomorrow, in Brasília, shortly after they receive the green light from National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Anatel advisor Moisés Moreira, who chairs the group formed at the regulatory agency to clean the lane through which the signals will travel, announced yesterday that the path will be free for 5G activation in the federal capital as of this Wednesday (5th). Next, it will be the turn of Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo – these still do not have a precise date for activation.

In the race not to lose customers, companies have already installed their equipment with the aim of turning on 5G immediately. Consumers won’t have to change cell phone plans or chips to use the new technology.

It is enough to have a device capable of capturing the signal – which is still restricted to a small part of the population.

Currently, there are 67 cell phone models in Brazil capable of running 5G certified and approved by Anatel. By the end of last year, there were only 40.

The leaders in terms of portfolio variety are Samsung (with 25 models), followed by Motorola (14), Apple (9) and Xiaomi (6). Prices start from approximately R$ 1,500.

Claro informed that the 5G signal will be available in the Plano Piloto and Lago Sul regions, gradually reaching other areas of the Federal District.

The tele added that it is already prepared for the gradual expansion in the other capitals, as soon as Anatel gives the approval.

By the operator’s calculations, about 2 million smartphones in its subscriber base are compatible with the new technology, which represents 4% of the total.

“Globally, it is expected that by 2022, more 5G handsets than 4G will be sold. In our portfolio, 70% of the devices are already compatible with 5G. Many consumers think first of seeing the coverage and applications become reality and then change the device”, said the marketing director of Claro, Marcelo Carvalho. “In other words, it is first necessary to put the band on the street and then come the revelers.”

Vivo and TIM were contacted and confirmed that they will activate 5G in the locations as soon as they are released by Anatel, but they did not provide further information.

In addition to advertising

Of course, TIM and Vivo have been offering for about two years a type of connection advertised as 5G, but that has come to be contested by the federal government itself because it does not deliver all the expected benefits of the new technology.

What companies have done so far is to create a new network taking advantage of a piece of the 2.3 Ghz band in which 4G signals already circulate.

This model represented an advance in the connection, but remained below the high speed of navigation and the minimum latency of “pure” 5G, which will be activated this week on the 3.5 Ghz network won in the auction held by Anatel in November.

After the auction, the regulatory agency created a group to ensure the cleaning of the band against interference, which consists of the migration of the TV signal by satellite dishes from the current frequency, in the C band, to a new frequency, in the KU band.

In practice, field teams are installing filters on equipment to make this “deviation” in the signal.

The installation of the filters was completed in Brasília on Friday, the 1st, according to councilor Moreira. The city took the lead because there were fewer antennas to be adapted there compared to other capitals.

Over the weekend, tests were carried out with the partial and controlled activation of 5G, and, even so, interference between the internet and TV signal was recorded – which required new technical adjustments.

Therefore, Brasília is being considered a pilot project for the activation of 5G. Based on local experience, new technical requirements may arise to be implemented in the next capitals.

Moreira said that Belo Horizonte tends to be the next in which the new generation of internet will be activated, followed by Porto Alegre and São Paulo, but still without a defined date. “After Brasília, other cities will come more easily,” said Moreira.

deadlines

In the end, the activation of 5G in Brasília will happen within the deadline initially established in the auction notice, even after the logistical difficulties faced recently. In the other capitals, this remains uncertain and should happen on different dates, until the end of September.

The activation of 5G in the capitals was originally scheduled to take place until July 31, but the Anatel group asked for an extension for another 60 days because of the slow arrival of filters imported from China.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related