5G: See compatible devices and how to use the network – 07/05/2022 – Tec

Pure 5G starts working in Brasília this Wednesday (6), after the release of the 3.5 GHz frequency band by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

TIM announced that it will offer the standalone version of the technology in the federal capital this Wednesday. Claro also announced that it will activate the 5G+ network, the operator’s brand that covers pure and impure 5G (the 3.5GHz and 2.3GHz connection bands). In a note, Vivo informed that it is ready to activate the network in the capitals if it is possible to release the radio frequencies.

The start of TIM’s operation in Brasília has the activation of 100 antennas and will reach 50% of the population, according to the company. Initially, all capitals should launch 5G by the end of July this year – a requirement of the 5G auction notice, which took place in November last year.

The deadline for the release of this band was, originally, June 30, and the deadline for the fulfillment of the first obligation targets by the operators, July 31 – the activation of antennas in the proportion of 1 for every 100 thousand inhabitants in the 26 capitals and the District Federal.

However, the recent round of confinement in China to try to contain new cases of Covid delayed the start of 5G operation in Brazil by two months.

How to use 5G?

To use pure 5G, it is necessary to have a device and SIM card compatible with the connection, be a customer of an operator that offers the service and be in the coverage area.

The connection will be available in Brasília from this Wednesday (6). Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre are advanced in the process of technical suitability and should be the next capitals to launch the service.

See the list of the main devices compatible with the connection:

Apple:

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

Samsung:

Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Motorola:

Moto G50 5G, Moto G71

Moto G100 5G, Moto G200 5G

Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus

Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Others:

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11

POCO F3, POCO M3 Pro, POCO X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Zenfone 7, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Positive Zero 5G

Nokia G50

My phone already showed the 5G icon. What’s the difference?

The 5G available before this Wednesday (6) in some capitals is called 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) or NSA (non-standalone). The connection is considered “impure” because it operates in the same frequency band as 4G (2.3 GHz), which limits its performance.

The “pure” version, or standalone, has a band dedicated only to it, at 3.5 GHz. In a test carried out by Sheetimpure 5G failed to outperform 4G.

How much will it cost?

The use of standalone 5G may require the user to exchange an old chip for a new one, compatible with the connection. Sought, Claro and Vivo did not inform the price of 5G chips. TIM informed that the exchange will not be necessary to have access to the technology from this Wednesday (6) in the federal capital.

There are still no plans aimed only at the new generation. Vivo’s website, for example, informs that all the plans offered grant access to 5G.

National 5G must follow international prices until the popularization of the service brings down the value of chips and devices – the main barriers to access.

What is 5G and what can it do?

5G is the next generation of mobile internet connection, the one used in cell phones and other wireless devices. The technology offers higher speeds for downloading and sending files and lower latency for transmitting data in real time.

For the average consumer, 4G already serves entertainment, work and education activities well. But 5G is associated with increased productivity in industry, agribusiness, healthcare and other sectors. Therefore, the promised higher speeds and minimal latency are to be expected.

The speed of pure 5G reaches, on average, 1Gbps (Gigabit per second), which is ten times higher than the average of 4G. For example, to download a 5GB file (a HD movie) on pure 5G, you would have to wait 42 seconds. And this connection can reach up to 20 Gbps.

The arrival of 5G should also move the job market in Brazil by generating jobs and demanding new professional skills. The technology and telecommunications sectors will be the most affected.

By 2027, the year in which technology should become dominant, according to Ericsson’s projections, there will be 4.4 billion 5G users worldwide. By the end of this year, it should reach 1 billion.