5G signal arrives in BH in July; consumer having to change dishes – Economy

5G operates in the 3.5 GHz band, the same band used by satellite TV, known as parabolic (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The 5G signal will arrive in Belo Horizonte in July, according to Leandro Guerra, CEO of Siga Antenado, an association created by Claro, Vivo and TIM, with a contribution of R$ 6.3 billion, as a result of having won the auction for the new technology. The statement was made this Tuesday (5/7), in a hotel in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

“It will be this month, but the exact day has not yet been defined because that depends on the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel)”, he declared.

As 5G operates in the 3.5 GHz band, the same band used by satellite TV (via satellite), it will be necessary to change the equipment for a digital version to avoid signal interference.

“The participation and mobilization of the population is fundamental for the agility of the migration process, with the distribution and installation of equipment”, he said.

Belo Horizonte joins Brasilia, the first capital of the country to receive the 5G signal starting this Wednesday (7/6).

So Paulo, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will also have the technology in the coming weeks. The deadline for all capitals to have the signal goes until September 29.

Cost can reach R$ 1 thousand for 10 million Brazilians

According to Siga Antenado, 20 million families in the country use the TV signal broadcast by the satellite. Of these, 50% fulfill the prerequisites to receive the digital equipment free of charge, since the exchange will only have no cost for consumers who are part of the federal government’s Single Registry. Asked about the cost for the other ten million families, Leandro Guerra said that it is not possible to estimate a value, since this service will be carried out by private companies, but stated that “it should not exceed R$ 1 thousand”. “Here in Belo Horizonte, we will make 2,600 pieces of equipment available. This is an estimate of demand based on the crossing of two information banks: the federal government’s single registry and a 2019 survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which asked low-income people if they received the signal. of the satellite dish”, explained the CEO. Also according to the executive, in Belo Horizonte it will be possible to carry out 200 installations a day, but the request must be made by the consumer himself, by calling 0800 729 2404 or through the website www.sigaantenado.com.br. “Remembering that these channels will only meet the free demands, for users who fulfill the prerequisites. The others should look for aerials and specialized stores to buy the equipment”, he pondered.

Who needs to change the antenna

Consumers who watch open TV using a traditional satellite dish will need to install new digital satellite equipment to continue enjoying free programming.

Who doesn’t need to make the switch

Users who use pay TV or already have access to Digital TV through the internal or external digital fishbone antenna.

Cell phones that have access to 5G



The fifth generation of mobile internet will be made available by operators Claro, TIM and Vivo for the most recent cell phones. Generally, devices released in the last 12 months support the technology.