6 Signs your sugar consumption is high

Many of your favorite meals and drinks have added sugars, and sometimes it’s so subtle that you may not even realize you’re ingesting so much. sugar. While adding small amounts usually has no negative effects, frequent and heavy sugar consumption can cause a number of complications from health.

So check out some signs that your sugar intake is high.

Be on the lookout for inflammation

Excessive consumption of sugar makes the body more inflamed, which will lead to a number of harmful metabolic effects. This inflammation is caused by added sugar, which stimulates the release of free fatty acids in the digestive tract. Thus, these acids cause the body’s inflammatory process to begin and, in the meantime, the body fights to stop its production. Chronic inflammation like this is harmful to the body in the short and long term.

Signs that your sugar consumption may be high

If this is happening in your body, it may start sending signals that something is not right. The following are some indicators that you may be adding too much sugar to your diet. Check out!

It’s important to note how you feel a few minutes after drinking water if you still feel thirsty. This could be a sign that we need to drink more fluids as our cells are full of sugar.

Weight loss without diet is a health warning sign. Because, to eliminate excess sugar, our metabolism can be altered and the kidneys can be very overloaded in this function.

Even though they are small in size, wounds take longer than usual to heal. So, consider the possibility that the veins and arteries are clogged with sugar and preventing blood from reaching the area of ​​the body that needs to regenerate.

The skin may also show signs of excess blood sugar. It may become dry and itchy. Also, check your body for dark parts, especially in the armpits and neck regions.

The obvious also needs to be said. Foods with more sugar will make you hungry and want to eat more. So it’s vital to pay attention to how you feel after eating.

It is very common for behavioral imbalances caused by high blood sugar levels to increase the propensity to generate more anxiety, irritability and even depression.