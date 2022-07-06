67 smartphones are compatible with 5G in Brazil; know which

Anatel released a list; technology arrives in the country on Wednesday (6.Jul.2022)
5G starts working for the 1st time in the country this Wednesday (6.Jul.2022), in Brasília (DF), and Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released the list of cellular devices approved to operate the technology.
The agency states that “approval is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil“, and that it is up to the consumer to verify the approval of the device before purchasing it.
Here is the list of 5G compatible smartphones, separated by manufacturer:
apple
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Motorola
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30
Xiaomi
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 10T
- Mi 11
- Mi 12 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 12
- little F3
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
Asus
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
really
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT Master
- Realme 9 Pro+
TCL
infinix
Nokia