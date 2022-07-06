67 smartphones are compatible with 5G in Brazil; know which

5G starts working for the 1st time in the country this Wednesday (6.Jul.2022), in Brasília (DF), and Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released the list of cellular devices approved to operate the technology.

The agency states that “approval is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil“, and that it is up to the consumer to verify the approval of the device before purchasing it.

Here is the list of 5G compatible smartphones, separated by manufacturer:

apple

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Samsung

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Motorola

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Xiaomi

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 11

Mi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12

little F3

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Asus

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

really

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Master

Realme 9 Pro+

TCL

infinix

Nokia