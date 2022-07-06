8 Space Exploration Games You Don’t Know But Should | adventure games

Space exploration games like Asteroids, No Man’s Sky and Mass Effect, in addition to the upcoming Starfield, allow you to explore planets and galaxies with different types of gameplay. Each game approaches the subject in its own way, allowing players to have fun exploring different worlds, building bases and even facing intergalactic threats. But it’s not just the best-known titles that allow this: there are still indie games and other less talked about ones that also deserve to be highlighted. With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list of eight titles about special exploration that are unknown to many players, but must-haves for fans of the theme. Check it out below:

🎮 Starfield: gameplay video shows open world, FPS and space battles

2 of 7 Observation bets on the combination of puzzles and the space theme — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Observation bets on the combination of puzzles and the space theme — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

👉 How many planets have you found in No Man’s Sky? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

Developed by System Era Softworks, Astroneer is a multiplayer game where up to four players control 25th century astronauts lost in an isolated solar system. To survive, players must collect resources and build tools, bases, and vehicles that will take them to seven procedurally generated planets. That is, nothing is generated in advance; each discovered environment will always be unique.

Astroneer is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam), with prices ranging from R$54.94 to R$124.90. The title is also offered on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

3 of 7 In Astroneer, players must find ways to survive in an isolated solar system — Photo: Disclosure/Steam In Astroneer, players must find ways to survive in an isolated solar system.

Among space exploration games, Breathedge is a survival adventure that stands out for its humorous content. After his ship suffers a sudden accident, which leaves part of the systems inoperative, the protagonist of the story must investigate wreckage and create useful tools to stay alive. As if that weren’t enough, the astronaut is still involved in a global conspiracy and can only count on the help of an unusual ally: an immortal chicken.

The RedRuins Softworks game is on sale for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles for up to R$133.90. PC users can download it for R$ 47.49 via Steam, Epic Games Store or GOG, while Xbox Games Pass subscribers have free access.

4 of 7 In Breathedge, the main character’s only help is an immortal chicken — Photo: Disclosure/Steam In Breathedge, the main character’s only help is an immortal chicken — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

Outer Wilds is a mystery and investigation production created by Mobius Digital. As a new recruit to the Outer Wilds Ventures space program, the player travels the universe in search of traces of an alien race called the Nomai. The astronaut, however, is stuck in an infinite time loop, restarting every 22 minutes due to the local sun’s explosion. When the cycle starts again, the only thing remaining is the knowledge acquired so far, allowing the search for a way out to continue.

It is possible to obtain Outer Wilds for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows computers. The PC version costs approximately R$48 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Other than that, the game is part of the Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus catalog.

5 of 7 Outer Wilds is a space exploration game where the player is trapped in 22-minute loops — Photo: Disclosure / Mobius Digital Outer Wilds is a space exploration game where the player is trapped in 22-minute loops — Photo: Disclosure / Mobius Digital

FTL: Faster Than Light is a spaceship simulator with aspects of roguelike, such as procedural generation of scenarios. This means that as you sail across the galaxy, you can encounter adversity at any time, including meteor showers and enemies capable of damaging and even destroying your spacecraft. Other than that, the charm of the work is in the resource management system, which forces the player to distribute energy, food and crew tasks.

Developed and published in 2012 by independent studio Subset Games, the game is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Windows, Mac or Linux. The desktop version costs BRL 16.99 via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG or Origin.

Like Outer Wilds, Observation focuses on solving puzzles to provide a unique experience for sci-fi lovers. Set in 2026, the thriller’s story begins when a mysterious event causes the disappearance of nearly the entire crew of a space station. However, instead of following events from the perspective of a human, the player controls the artificial intelligence called SAM, essential for opening doors, activating tools and other activities that will help the only survivor of the tragedy to find answers.

Observation, by No Code and Devolver Digital, can be purchased for PS4 and PS5 for R$124.50 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for R$92.45. The PC version costs BRL 47.49 on the Steam Epic Games Store or GOG. The game is also in the PS Plus catalog.

6 of 7 In Observation, the player assumes the role of SAM, the artificial intelligence of the space station — Photo: Disclosure / Steam In Observation, the player assumes the role of SAM, the artificial intelligence of the space station.

In Kerbal Space Program, the objective is to manage the space program of an alien race, the Kerbals. Simulator-style, the title offers a range of parts that can be combined in different ways to design and assemble rockets, as well as other vehicles. It is also worth mentioning that all mechanics are based on real physics, so it is up to the player to pilot carefully to take the little aliens safely to the other planets and moons of the “Kerbol System”.

The title was developed by Brazilian designer Felipe Falanghe, in collaboration with the agency Squad, and released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Wii U, in addition to computers (PC, Mac and Linux). A sequel produced by Intercept Games is scheduled for release in 2023.

Instead of fighting aliens or protecting galaxies, Heavenly Bodies’ challenge is to live in zero gravity. Alone or with the help of a friend in co-op multiplayer, the player must complete a to-do list that includes setting up telescopes, connecting broadcast antennas, and fixing solar panels on a space station. In this way, it is necessary to use the directional keys of the keyboard or the control levers, moving your astronaut’s arms to grab where possible.

Heavenly Bodies was released in December 2021 by 2pt Interactive for PS4, PS5 and computers with Windows and macOS, via Steam, where it costs R$ 37.99.

Although it was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards (2019), this RPG that mixes action and science fiction deserves more attention. The plot of The Outer Worlds takes place in a world dominated by megacorporation, where an unnamed protagonist has just awakened from hibernation on a ship lost in space. The player must choose to become a hero or villain, as each moral choice unleashes new dialogue and alternate events that will define the fate of Halcyon — the furthest colony from Earth.

An important detail is that Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas) has included Brazilian Portuguese localization in The Outer Worlds. The game is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Additionally, it is available for PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

7 of 7 The Outer Wilds was nominated for the best game of the year at the 2019 TGA — Photo: Disclosure / Steam The Outer Wilds was nominated for the best game of the year at the 2019 TGA – Photo: Disclosure / Steam