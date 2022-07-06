“A very big scare”, says relative of road accident victim

posted on 06/07/2022 10:29 / updated on 06/07/2022 12:29



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The news of the tragedy caused by the collision of a vehicle against a bus stop on the upper platform of the Rodoviária do Plano Piloto, provoked a rush of relatives of the surviving victims to the Hospital de Base

A woman who asked to have her name preserved went to the health unit in search of news about Célio, 38 years old. “They did tests and he is out of danger. His health is stable. But the scare was very big”, she said.

According to her, who was waiting for news accompanied by two other people, Célio is married and works as a driver. With the impact of the vehicle, he suffered a broken finger and complained of stomach pains.

Drinks

The mother and 5-month-old baby, also affected by the runaway vehicle, are also being treated at the Base hospital. The victims fractured their lower limbs, but so far, there is no update on their health status and that of the other two victims of the collision.

The collision happened around 7 am and left one person dead and three others injured. Gisele Boaventura Silva, 44, was on the parade and, when hit, was thrown from the upper platform, falling on the Monumental Axis, towards Praça dos Três Poderes-Buriti.

According to the Fire Department, the driver of the passenger car had become ill and lost control of the vehicle.