Accumulated Mega-Sena promises to pay BRL 55 million this Wednesday

Without paying the main prize to any player in the last three contests, the Mega-Sena will be drawn again this Wednesday (6) with the promise of awarding BRL 55 million to whoever enters the six dozen revealed by the lottery alone.

The draw is scheduled for 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, which is located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), with live broadcast on Caixa’s social networks.

If you take the main prize of the lottery’s 2,498 contest alone, the player will be able to apply the entire jackpot in savings and receive R$ 277,900 in income in the first month.

The gain can still be boosted with more profitable investments, with the same security as the passbook, which offers more than R$ 520 thousand in the first month for the same amount applied.

To compete for the prize, just go to a lottery shop, until 19:00, and mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

Each game of six numbers costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the bet price and the greater your chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country. Another option is Bolão Caixa, which allows bettors to place bets in a group.



