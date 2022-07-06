Acelen and FIEB open registration for a training project with 350 vacancies; check out

Photo: Disclosure

Acelen, owner of the Mataripe Refinery, in partnership with the Federation of Industries of the State of Bahia (FIEB), opened a training project aimed at training operation and maintenance technicians for the privatized refining.

With an investment of R$ 4.6 million, the project provides for public notices for the selection of students. The first will open this Tuesday (5th) with 350 seats for training technicians in refining, and will have 216 class hours. In addition to this, another public notice will be launched in August, with the offer of 30 vacancies for training in maintenance. The training will be conducted by Senai Bahia at its Candeias, Lauro de Freitas and Cimatec units.

The second contract, worth R$ 4 million and with a term of 3 years, will focus on innovation and technology with a focus on developing solutions with a great impact on industrial competitiveness and efficiency in the use of natural resources.

The solutions will be developed by Senai Cimatec with the participation of the Acelen team. Initiatives related to water efficiency, new laboratory analysis technologies, automation and industry 4.0 have already been mapped.

Public notices

The public notice for the professional qualification of an oil refining operator, having as a prerequisite technical training in Chemistry, Petrochemicals and Oil and Gas, will be published on July 5th, starting at 2 pm on the site and social networks of Senai Bahia.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old on the date of application, and preferably reside in the cities of São Francisco do Conde, Candeias, Madre de Deus, Salvador and surrounding regions. Enrollment is free and must be carried out exclusively via the internet through the sitefrom 2 pm on July 5th to 6 pm on July 14th.

