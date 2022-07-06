Actor dies, reality star seriously injured in car accident







Actor dies and reality star is seriously injured after car accident Photo: Playback/Instagram

Actor Jake McLean has died and ‘The Only Way is Essex’ (‘TOWIE’) reality star Yazmin Oukhellou was seriously injured after the car they were in fell off a cliff on the road in Bodrum, Turkey. According to international media, the two were boyfriends.

According to Britain’s Daily Mail, Yazmin is in “stable” condition after the accident. A spokeswoman for the 28-year-old TOWIE star told MailOnline that the actress is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery. Yazmin and her family requested privacy at this time.

According to international vehicles, Jake was driving the vehicle and Yazmin was in the passenger seat. The car veered off the road and flipped over, plummeting off the cliff. According to the newspaper The Sun, the emergency team went to the scene to help, but by the time they got there, the actor had already died.

Jake and Yazmin confirmed their relationship last December – sharing a photo of them enjoying a luxurious night out together in Dubai. However, the two ended up breaking up for a brief moment after Jake was suspected of cheating on her with Ellie Jones, star of another reality show, ‘Love Island’. But the two ended up getting back together, until the serious accident occurred.