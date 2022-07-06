After 27 months, the offer of flights in the domestic market exceeds pre-pandemic

The main indicators of air transport in the domestic market reached levels close to those calculated in the pre-pandemic, points out the demand and supply report of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

The supply (ASK) in May was up 6% over the same range in 2019. According to the municipality, this was the first time that one of the items in the report showed growth in relation to the pre-Covid period.

Demand (RPK) in May this year was 2.5% lower than pre-pandemic. In comparison with the same period last year, the two indicators, ASK and RPK, registered highs of 87.6% and 71.5%, respectively.

The number of passengers transported in the domestic market in May (6.4 million) was 10% lower than in 2019. Compared to the data obtained in the same period last year, there was a growth of 75.8%.

Cargo transport, in May, was 6.1% lower than the same range in 2019, with just over 36,000 tonnes shipped in the domestic market. In the annual comparison, there was an increase of 16%.

Latam led the domestic market in the month, with 33.7% of demand (RPK), followed by Azul (33.3%) and Gol (32.6%). The market’s seat occupancy level declined by 8% compared to 2019 and 8.6% over 2021.

International market

In May, cargo transport in the international market totaled 88 thousand tons, the highest result for the month in 22 years (beginning of the historical series).

In comparison with the same period of 2019 and 2021, the indicator increased by 24.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

More than 1.2 million people traveled to international destinations in the month, the highest number of passengers since February 2020, reports Anac. Compared to 2019, however, there was a reduction of 36.5%.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related